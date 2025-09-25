Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Ticket Trouble For Dublin Game

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans will already have frazzled nerves well before kickoff Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. I leave later today and still do not have digital tickets. Irish regulations prohibit or restrict reselling tickets. So, even though the Steelers tickets were bought back in May, they do not begin sending the tickets to the buyers until about a week before the event.

My buddy bought tickets for myself and a friend. He did not receive the tickets until a few days ago. He transferred the two tickets to me on Sept. 22.

I'm heading to 🇮🇪Dublin, Ireland, in a few hours, but my 🏈#Steelers-Vikings game tickets, bought in May, aren't accessible yet. They’re sent a week before, but my transferred tickets aren’t visible. NFL Dublin says they’ll activate soon, but no transfer option for my friend… — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) September 25, 2025

NFL Dublin Says “Not to Worry”

I contacted the NFL UK and Dublin Support Team, which basically said do not worry. The tickets will become active a few days before game time. But if they are not accessible 24-48 hours before kickoff to “immediately” contact them and they will issue a PDF version of the ticket after all the digital tickets are issued. No explanation of how I can transfer the ticket to my buddy, who is traveling separately from me. Not to mention how to download a PDF ticket on my phone and print it. I guess that would have to be done at the hotel.

So, we I’ll be departing for Ireland without the certainty of having access to tickets we bought four months ago. And my buddy is already in Dublin not knowing how I will get his ticket to him as we were traveling separately.

PSA: NFL London & Dublin Responds

I’ve heard from several people in a similar situation. As a Public Service Announcement here is the verbatim reply I received from the NFL Dublin support team for anyone in a similar situation:

“Thank you for contacting the NFL London & Dublin Games team.



We appreciate you reaching out, and I’m sorry to hear about the difficulties you’ve experienced. I’ll be glad to provide some clarity and reassurance.



Please rest assured that your ticket is active and valid for entry. Even if certain functions—such as Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, transfers, or Ticket Exchange options—are not yet available for some users, this is part of the standard digital dispatch process and will update automatically closer to the event.



Digital Dispatch & Platform Issues



Tickets are dispatched via email block by block, beginning approximately one week before kick-off. This full process can take up to 72 hours to complete for all attendees.

Until the initial ticket dispatch cycle is complete, some functions (including transfers, Wallet download, or “Add to Device” options) may not yet appear or will remain limited.

If you have received a transferred ticket but cannot yet see it in your account, please note that this is expected during the early stages of dispatch. Once the full cycle has finished, the ticket will appear and be downloadable on the assignee’s device.

In the meantime, please monitor your email inbox (including your junk/spam folder) for dispatch confirmations and event updates.

If you are experiencing difficulties accessing the e-ticketing platform, please ensure that any VPN services, browser extensions, or Apple iCloud Relay are disabled, as these can interfere with access. If problems continue, please clear your cache and cookies before logging in again.



PDF Tickets



If you are unable to access your ticket digitally, you will be able to request a PDF version via email 48–24 hours before kick-off, once the full digital dispatch cycle has been completed.

PDF tickets can be displayed directly on your device, printed at home, or shared via email.

If required, tickets can also be printed free of charge at the venue by presenting your booking confirmation and a valid photo ID (passport, driving license, or ID card).

To avoid delays or backlogs, please only request PDFs within the 48–24-hour pre-event window.

Ticket Exchange & Return Request



The Dublin Games Ticket Exchange is currently awaiting final updates from the NFL regarding seat allocations. As a result, some customers may experience difficulties accessing the platform to see their seats listed live or to manage return requests.

If you have posted your ticket and received confirmation, your seat is secure in the system and will appear for resale once the allocation updates are processed.

If you have attempted to withdraw a seat from the return request but are unable to do so at this stage, this is due to the system awaiting updates. Once the Exchange is fully live, tickets can be managed as normal

We are working closely with the NFL on this, and official communication will be issued shortly to confirm when the Dublin Ticket Exchange platform is fully available.

In the meantime, if you would like to check the status of your ticket, you can access the platform directly here: NFL Dublin Ticket Exchange.



We kindly ask for your patience, and please be assured that our team will assist you as much as possible if you encounter difficulties.

Password & Account Access Issues

If you are experiencing issues signing in due to your email address or password:

First, try resetting your password using the “Forgot Password” option on the login screen.

If you are still unable to access your account, please contact us directly and provide a copy of your ticket purchase confirmation so that we can verify your order and assist further

so that we can verify your order and assist further In cases where customers cannot log in at all, our team can help confirm ticket validity and arrange alternative access options to ensure you are supported before game day.

Entry Guarantee



Whether accessed via Wallet, PDF, or printout, your ticket will remain valid and scannable. You will not be denied entry:

The name on the ticket does not affect access—as long as each attendee holds a valid ticket, they will be admitted.

Multiple tickets may also be stored on one device if your group plans to enter together.

In the unlikely event that your ticket cannot be accessed digitally, your booking can be located and printed at the venue free of charge by presenting your confirmation email along with valid photo identification.

If you do not see the Wallet option, receive your dispatch email, or gain access to your transferred or Exchange-listed ticket by 24–48 hours before kick-off, please contact us immediately so we can assist further.



In summary, you will have a secure, valid ticket for game day. Even if you encounter platform, login, or transfer issues in the meantime, your access to the event is guaranteed, and we will ensure you are supported before kick-off.



We hope this provides clarity and reassurance, and we look forward to welcoming you to the game.



If you have any further questions or require additional support, please don’t hesitate to contact us via the NFL London & Dublin Games UK Helpline at 03333 213 123 or through our online contact form . “

Conclusion

Irish regulations prohibit reselling tickets for events like the NFL Dublin game above face value. Under the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Act 2021, it is illegal to resell tickets for designated events or venues with a capacity of 1,000 or more for more than their original price, aiming to curb scalping. This applies to the NFL game at Croke Park, a designated venue. The delay in my ticket access and transfer issues may be caused by these restrictions, as the NFL manages digital dispatch to comply with such laws.

This onerous process protects people from ticket resellers gouging them. On the other hand, no one is forced to buy a ticket for a ridiculous price. The market should be allowed to set the price in my opinion.

These are the unintended consequences of European Union and Irish restrictions to stymie ticket resellers. But families and friends are inadvertently impacted and must trust that the tickets will become accessible before kickoff. Frustrating for American football fans who are used to easily transferring tickets digitally as soon as they are bought. But NFL Dubin does guarantee entry. And I’ll have a fantastic time on the Emerald Isle.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Struggling with “The Man.” Here is a piece by Rage Against the Machine.