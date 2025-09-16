Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: The Home Opener Blues

What a weekend in Pittsburgh—great food, great company, and the electric vibe of Steelers Nation. Everything was perfect, except for the Steelers’ performance against the Seattle Seahawks in their 2025 home opener. Let’s dive into the game and why it left fans like me disappointed but still hopeful.

Steelers are a Bad Team

Right now, the Steelers are a bad team. Neither the New York Jets nor the Seattle Seahawks is predicted to be a playoff team. They scored 63 points on the Steelers with relative ease. Last year, opposing teams had not accumulated 63 points on the Steelers until the fifth game. The defense intercepted two Sam Darnold passes but consistently allowed Seattle to score off long drives.

Despite being outplayed by Seattle, Pittsburgh had a 14-7 halftime lead and was receiving the second-half kickoff. But it is Seattle that scores to tie the game. Jaylen Warren responds with a brilliant 65-yard reception, nearly all of it gained after the catch. He just had five more yards to score.

But instead of retaking the lead, Aaron Rodgers threw to Pat Freiermuth on the ground in the end zone. Calvin Austin leaped back, and the ball bounced off his hands and was intercepted.

The game was still tied 14-14 going into the fourth quarter. Seattle took a 17-14 lead. But we’ll get the ball back—but not until they kick a knuckle ball that Kaleb Johnson dodges. Then, we watched hopelessly as Seattle players jumped on the live ball that rolled into the end zone.

Pittsburgh does score. But like twice before, they settled for field goals instead of touchdowns. But we still feel there is a chance. Renegade plays down 24-17. Steelers fans are pumped. But so are the Seattle players who wave and dance to the music. The Steelers’ defense stops two runs cold. The crowd is in a frenzy on third and nine. But Sam Darnold spins out of a potential sack and rolls left with one defender. He lofts the ball over his head to an uncovered tight end for the first down.

Seattle exploits a stunned defense and reaches the 10-yard line. But Jack Sawyer sacks Darnold to set up third and 19. And Kenneth Walker runs to the left for a 19-yard touchdown. That does not happen to a mediocre defense. But the Steelers defense allows it.

Just a sad performance that exposed a vulnerable defense and a one-sided offense. Seattle consistently had decent field position after kicks, while Pittsburgh struggled to reach the 20. Then the special teams gaffe that led to an easy score. Chris Boswell, who nailed all three of his field goal attempts, is one of the few delivering.

Not much more to say. The defense regressed from week 1. The offense could not match Seattle’s scoring touchdown to touchdown. And poor special teams play, other than the field goals and some long punts. Deficient in all three phases.

Breaking Bread

Despite the loss, the weekend in Pittsburgh was great. Uncle Jimmy, who traveled from Iowa, rented a house on the North Shore. Hippie Dave transported a 19-pound wagyu brisket that was the centerpiece of a fine meal Saturday night. He smoked it overnight. Delicious homemade macaroni and cheese, green bean salad, and pierogi to feed an army.

It was wonderful spending time with fellow Steelers fans from all over and with diverse backgrounds. The connecting factor was social media and our appreciation of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Opening day weekend is a perfect way to enjoy the city of Pittsburgh. I spent Saturday morning shopping for gifts in the Strip District.

Week 2 – Home Opener 2025

Right after the game, my buddy Ken Sterner shared a post-game meal at Hyde Park Steakhouse arranged by Carole. Then we went to PNC Park to view a special screening of the new documentary Clemente produced by Roberto Clemente’s sons.

Conclusion

The Steelers were humiliated in their season opener. Mike Tomlin, Teryl Austin, and/or Pat Meyers will not be fired. I’m not defending them, but it is not a realistic prospect and would not resolve the issues the team is having on the field in any case. There may be player changes, especially with injuries mounting.

The defense is exposed, and the players and coaches must figure out how to defend the run and finish tackles. Likewise, on offense, the offensive line must fix its run blocking to open up the offense.

Just way too many errors. Dropped balls, missed sacks, mental miscues like the score off the kickoff. Plus, injuries are mounting to aggravate the deficient performance. They are in danger of losing a third game to an improving Patriots team if they continue on this track.

