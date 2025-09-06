Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Players Around The NFL

NFL teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads in late August. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters, but here is a snapshot just before Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.

This time last season, I found 30 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away seven more on practice squads and placed four on a reserve list. During the season, several more former Steelers signed with teams such as Artie Burns and Darius Rush. So, this initial list will have changes throughout the season. This does not count players who appeared only on offseason 90-man rosters. Just 53-man rosters, practice squads and reserve lists after final cutdowns.

This year, I found 33 former Steelers on other teams’ current 53-man rosters. Fourteen former Steelers show up on practice squads and two on injured reserve. A few more will be added with free agent signings during the season.

Ex-Steelers Around the NFL

Here are the former Steelers appearing on active rosters, reserve lists and practice squads near the start of the 2025 season:

NOTE: Only former Steelers who appeared on Steelers’ 53-man roster or practice squad are included.

TEAM POSITION NAME LIST AFC EAST Buffalo Bills QB Mitch Trubisky 53-Man Roster Buffalo Bills C Kendrick Green Practice Squad Buffalo Bills DT Larry Ogunjobi Suspended Miami Dolphins G James Daniels 53-Man Roster Miami Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick 53-Man Roster Miami Dolphins CB Artie Burns Injured Reserve New England Patriots QB Josh Dobbs 53-Man Roster New England Patriots LB Robert Spillane 53-Man Roster New England Patriots LB Mark Robinson Practice Squad New York Jets QB Justin Fields 53-Man Roster New York Jets OT Chukwuma Okorafor 53-Man Roster New York Jets OLB Mykal Walker Practice Squad AFC NORTH Baltimore Ravens WR Anthony Miller Practice Squad Baltimore Ravens CB Thomas Graham Practice Squad Cincinnati Bengals NONE Cleveland Browns LB Devin Bush 53-Man Roster Cleveland Browns S Damontae Kazee 53-Man Roster AFC SOUTH Houston Texans NONE Indianapolis Colts NONE Jacksonville Jaguars NONE Tennessee Titans WR Van Jefferson 53-Man Roster Tennessee Titans OT Dan Moore Jr. 53-Man Roster AFC WEST Denver Broncos S P.J. Locke 53-Man Roster Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 53-Man Roster Kansas City Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun Practice Squad Las Vegas Raiders QB Kenny Pickett 53-Man Roster Las Vegas Raiders LB Elandon Roberts 53-Man Roster Las Vegas Raiders S Terrell Edmunds Practice Squad Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris 53-Man Roster Los Angeles Chargers OLB Bud Dupree 53-Man Roster Los Angeles Chargers CB Donte Jackson 53-Man Roster NFC EAST Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens 53-Man Roster Dallas Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin 53-Man Roster Dallas Cowboys LB Buddy Johnson Practice Squad New York Giants QB Russell Wilson 53-Man Roster New York Giants WR Gunner Olszewski 53-Man Roster Philadelphia Eagles G Fred Johnson 53-Man Roster Washington Commanders OL Trent Scott 53-Man Roster Washington Commanders CB Darius Rush Practice Squad NFC NORTH Chicago Bears WR Miles Boykin Practice Squad Green Bay Packers NONE Detroit Lions QB Kyle Allen 53-Man Roster Minnesota Vikings DT Javon Hargrave 53-Man Roster Minnesota Vikings TE Nick Vannett Practice Squad NFC SOUTH Atlanta Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud 53-Man Roster Atlanta Falcons WR Jamal Agnew 53-Man Roster Atlanta Falcons CB C.J. Henderson Practice Squad Carolina Panthers T Brandon Walton Practice Squad New Orleans Saints LB Eku Leota Practice Squad Tampa Bay Buccaneers NONE NFC WEST Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner 53-Man Roster Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum 53-Man Roster Los Angeles Rams G Kevin Dotson 53-Man Roster Los Angeles Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon 53-Man Roster San Francisco 49ers NONE Seattle Seahawks WR Cody White 53-Man Roster

Former Steelers Out in the Cold

Here are 18 former Steelers who appeared on NFL rosters other than the Steelers’ last season but are currently not with a team:

LAST TEAM 2024 POSITION NAME Status LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS Baltimore Ravens DE Chris Wormley Free Agent Baltimore Ravens CB Desmond King Free Agent Texans Released 8/26/2025 Baltimore Ravens CB Arthur Maulet Free Agent Seahawks Released 8/27/2025 Baltimore Ravens WR Steven Sims Free Agent Bills Released 8/26/2025 Buffalo Bills WR Deon Cain Free Agent Dolphins Released 8/25/2025 Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton Free Agent Jaguars Waived/Injured 8/13/2025 Denver Broncos CB Levi Wallace Free Agent Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs Suspended Unsigned in 2025 Detroit Lions WR Allen Robinson II Free Agent Released 1/28/2025 Detroit Lions LB Kwon Alexander Free Agent Browns released 8/26/2025 Houston Texans WR Diontae Johnson Free Agent Released 8/21/2025 Los Angeles Chargers WR Dez Fitzpatrick Free Agent Waived/Injured /2/2024 New Orleans Saints TE Kevin Rader Free Agent New York Giants T Chris Hubbard Free Agent Placed on IR 1/3/2025 New York Giants DT Armon Watts Free Agent Texans Traded to 49ers 11/5/2024 San Francisco 49ers DT Khalil Davis Free Agent Tennessee Titans K Matthew Wright Free Agent Waived/Injured 5/13/2025 Tennessee Titans LB Kyron Johnson Free Agent

2023 and 2024 Steelers Out of NFL

Finally, here are 27 former Steelers who appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2023 or 2024 regular-season roster or practice squad but are not currently on another team’s roster:

LAST 2024 TEAM POSITION NAME Status LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS Pittsburgh Steelers S Eric Rowe Free Agent Signed to Steelers’ PS 11/19/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers S Jalen Elliott UFL UFL San Antonio October 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers DB Cam Sutton Free Agent Elected Free Agency 3/12/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Tyler Matakevich Free Agent Elected Free Agency 3/12/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers DL Montravius Adams Free Agent Steelers released 4/28/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers TE Rodney Williams Free Agent Steelers waived 11/5/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers OL Nate Herbig Retired Retired 7/29/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers S Keanu Neal Retired Retired 2/23/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers TE MyCole Pruitt Free Agent Elected Free Agency 3/12/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Cordarrelle Patterson Free Agent Steelers Released 7/28/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Jeremiah Moon Free Agent Steelers Released 8/1/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers G John Leglue Free Agent Rams Waived 8/24/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers WR Mike Williams Retired Retired 7/17/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Preston Smith Free Agent Steelers released 2/15/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jonathan Ward Free Agent Giants Waived 8/26/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Ade Ogundeji Free Agent Steelers Released 12/17/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Aaron Shampklin Free Agent Dolphins Released 8/25/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers WR Brandon Johnson Free Agent Steelers Released 8/26/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers P Cameron Johnston Free Agent Steelers Released 8/25/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers DL Breiden Fehoko Free Agent Steelers Released 8/18/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Devin Harper Free Agent Steelers Released 8/20/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers OL Doug Nester Free Agent Steelers Released 8/22/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers TE Matt Sokol Free Agent Bills Released 8/24/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers WR Quez Watkins Free Agent Cards Released/Injured 8/2/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Anthony Averett Free Agent Texans Released 3/17/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Zyon Gilbert Free Agent Pittsburgh Steelers LB David Perales Free Agent Steelers Waived/Injured 12/17/2024

Conclusion

There is really not a single team with a lot of former Steelers on its roster like in previous seasons. Five teams have three former Steelers on their 53-man roster or practice squad. Former Steelers LB and first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has three, including two linebackers. The New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys are the other teams. For this exercise, I am defining former Steelers as those who have appeared on 53-man rosters or practice squads. I also include players drafted by the Steelers but who never made the regular-season squad (e.g., Chris Oladokun).

Just six NFL teams do not have a former Steeler on one of their rosters (active, practice squad, or reserve list). Down from nine in 2022. As of Sept. 4, 49 former Steelers appear on teams around the NFL. An increase of eight players overall, with a notable jump in practice squad players (7 to 14), suggesting more former Steelers are being retained as depth options.

Rosters are fluid, especially at the start of season. So, expect these snapshot lists to change as the season progresses. Let me know who I missed in the comments.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Steelers fans loved some of these players. Others not so much. But once a player wears the Black and Gold, they are always a Steeler in my mind. We still miss you. But will appreciate those that are here all the same. Here is Miss You performed by the Rolling Stones.