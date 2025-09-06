Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Players Around The NFL

NFL teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads in late August. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters, but here is a snapshot just before Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.
This time last season, I found 30 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away seven more on practice squads and placed four on a reserve list. During the season, several more former Steelers signed with teams such as Artie Burns and Darius Rush. So, this initial list will have changes throughout the season. This does not count players who appeared only on offseason 90-man rosters. Just 53-man rosters, practice squads and reserve lists after final cutdowns.
This year, I found 33 former Steelers on other teams’ current 53-man rosters. Fourteen former Steelers show up on practice squads and two on injured reserve. A few more will be added with free agent signings during the season.
Ex-Steelers Around the NFL
Here are the former Steelers appearing on active rosters, reserve lists and practice squads near the start of the 2025 season:
NOTE: Only former Steelers who appeared on Steelers’ 53-man roster or practice squad are included.
|TEAM
|POSITION
|NAME
|LIST
|AFC EAST
|Buffalo Bills
|QB
|Mitch Trubisky
|53-Man Roster
|Buffalo Bills
|C
|Kendrick Green
|Practice Squad
|Buffalo Bills
|DT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Suspended
|Miami Dolphins
|G
|James Daniels
|53-Man Roster
|Miami Dolphins
|S
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|53-Man Roster
|Miami Dolphins
|CB
|Artie Burns
|Injured Reserve
|New England Patriots
|QB
|Josh Dobbs
|53-Man Roster
|New England Patriots
|LB
|Robert Spillane
|53-Man Roster
|New England Patriots
|LB
|Mark Robinson
|Practice Squad
|New York Jets
|QB
|Justin Fields
|53-Man Roster
|New York Jets
|OT
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|53-Man Roster
|New York Jets
|OLB
|Mykal Walker
|Practice Squad
|AFC NORTH
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR
|Anthony Miller
|Practice Squad
|Baltimore Ravens
|CB
|Thomas Graham
|Practice Squad
|Cincinnati Bengals
|NONE
|Cleveland Browns
|LB
|Devin Bush
|53-Man Roster
|Cleveland Browns
|S
|Damontae Kazee
|53-Man Roster
|AFC SOUTH
|Houston Texans
|NONE
|Indianapolis Colts
|NONE
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|NONE
|Tennessee Titans
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|53-Man Roster
|Tennessee Titans
|OT
|Dan Moore Jr.
|53-Man Roster
|AFC WEST
|Denver Broncos
|S
|P.J. Locke
|53-Man Roster
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|53-Man Roster
|Kansas City Chiefs
|QB
|Chris Oladokun
|Practice Squad
|Las Vegas Raiders
|QB
|Kenny Pickett
|53-Man Roster
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LB
|Elandon Roberts
|53-Man Roster
|Las Vegas Raiders
|S
|Terrell Edmunds
|Practice Squad
|Los Angeles Chargers
|RB
|Najee Harris
|53-Man Roster
|Los Angeles Chargers
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|53-Man Roster
|Los Angeles Chargers
|CB
|Donte Jackson
|53-Man Roster
|NFC EAST
|Dallas Cowboys
|WR
|George Pickens
|53-Man Roster
|Dallas Cowboys
|CB
|C.J. Goodwin
|53-Man Roster
|Dallas Cowboys
|LB
|Buddy Johnson
|Practice Squad
|New York Giants
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|53-Man Roster
|New York Giants
|WR
|Gunner Olszewski
|53-Man Roster
|Philadelphia Eagles
|G
|Fred Johnson
|53-Man Roster
|Washington Commanders
|OL
|Trent Scott
|53-Man Roster
|Washington Commanders
|CB
|Darius Rush
|Practice Squad
|NFC NORTH
|Chicago Bears
|WR
|Miles Boykin
|Practice Squad
|Green Bay Packers
|NONE
|Detroit Lions
|QB
|Kyle Allen
|53-Man Roster
|Minnesota Vikings
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|53-Man Roster
|Minnesota Vikings
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|Practice Squad
|NFC SOUTH
|Atlanta Falcons
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|53-Man Roster
|Atlanta Falcons
|WR
|Jamal Agnew
|53-Man Roster
|Atlanta Falcons
|CB
|C.J. Henderson
|Practice Squad
|Carolina Panthers
|T
|Brandon Walton
|Practice Squad
|New Orleans Saints
|LB
|Eku Leota
|Practice Squad
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NONE
|NFC WEST
|Arizona Cardinals
|RB
|James Conner
|53-Man Roster
|Arizona Cardinals
|T
|Kelvin Beachum
|53-Man Roster
|Los Angeles Rams
|G
|Kevin Dotson
|53-Man Roster
|Los Angeles Rams
|CB
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|53-Man Roster
|San Francisco 49ers
|NONE
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR
|Cody White
|53-Man Roster
Former Steelers Out in the Cold
Here are 18 former Steelers who appeared on NFL rosters other than the Steelers’ last season but are currently not with a team:
|LAST TEAM 2024
|POSITION
|NAME
|Status
|LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS
|Baltimore Ravens
|DE
|Chris Wormley
|Free Agent
|Baltimore Ravens
|CB
|Desmond King
|Free Agent
|Texans Released 8/26/2025
|Baltimore Ravens
|CB
|Arthur Maulet
|Free Agent
|Seahawks Released 8/27/2025
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR
|Steven Sims
|Free Agent
|Bills Released 8/26/2025
|Buffalo Bills
|WR
|Deon Cain
|Free Agent
|Dolphins Released 8/25/2025
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CB
|Mike Hilton
|Free Agent
|Jaguars Waived/Injured 8/13/2025
|Denver Broncos
|CB
|Levi Wallace
|Free Agent
|Detroit Lions
|DT
|Isaiah Buggs
|Suspended
|Unsigned in 2025
|Detroit Lions
|WR
|Allen Robinson II
|Free Agent
|Released 1/28/2025
|Detroit Lions
|LB
|Kwon Alexander
|Free Agent
|Browns released 8/26/2025
|Houston Texans
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|Free Agent
|Released 8/21/2025
|Los Angeles Chargers
|WR
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|Free Agent
|Waived/Injured /2/2024
|New Orleans Saints
|TE
|Kevin Rader
|Free Agent
|New York Giants
|T
|Chris Hubbard
|Free Agent
|Placed on IR 1/3/2025
|New York Giants
|DT
|Armon Watts
|Free Agent
|Texans Traded to 49ers 11/5/2024
|San Francisco 49ers
|DT
|Khalil Davis
|Free Agent
|Tennessee Titans
|K
|Matthew Wright
|Free Agent
|Waived/Injured 5/13/2025
|Tennessee Titans
|LB
|Kyron Johnson
|Free Agent
2023 and 2024 Steelers Out of NFL
Finally, here are 27 former Steelers who appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2023 or 2024 regular-season roster or practice squad but are not currently on another team’s roster:
|LAST 2024 TEAM
|POSITION
|NAME
|Status
|LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|S
|Eric Rowe
|Free Agent
|Signed to Steelers’ PS 11/19/2024
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|S
|Jalen Elliott
|UFL
|UFL San Antonio October 2024
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DB
|Cam Sutton
|Free Agent
|Elected Free Agency 3/12/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LB
|Tyler Matakevich
|Free Agent
|Elected Free Agency 3/12/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DL
|Montravius Adams
|Free Agent
|Steelers released 4/28/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TE
|Rodney Williams
|Free Agent
|Steelers waived 11/5/2024
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|OL
|Nate Herbig
|Retired
|Retired 7/29/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|S
|Keanu Neal
|Retired
|Retired 2/23/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|Free Agent
|Elected Free Agency 3/12/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 7/28/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LB
|Jeremiah Moon
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 8/1/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|G
|John Leglue
|Free Agent
|Rams Waived 8/24/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|Mike Williams
|Retired
|Retired 7/17/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LB
|Preston Smith
|Free Agent
|Steelers released 2/15/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RB
|Jonathan Ward
|Free Agent
|Giants Waived 8/26/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|OLB
|Ade Ogundeji
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 12/17/2024
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RB
|Aaron Shampklin
|Free Agent
|Dolphins Released 8/25/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|Brandon Johnson
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 8/26/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 8/25/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DL
|Breiden Fehoko
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 8/18/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LB
|Devin Harper
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 8/20/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|OL
|Doug Nester
|Free Agent
|Steelers Released 8/22/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TE
|Matt Sokol
|Free Agent
|Bills Released 8/24/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|Free Agent
|Cards Released/Injured 8/2/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CB
|Anthony Averett
|Free Agent
|Texans Released 3/17/2025
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CB
|Zyon Gilbert
|Free Agent
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LB
|David Perales
|Free Agent
|Steelers Waived/Injured 12/17/2024
Conclusion
There is really not a single team with a lot of former Steelers on its roster like in previous seasons. Five teams have three former Steelers on their 53-man roster or practice squad. Former Steelers LB and first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has three, including two linebackers. The New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys are the other teams. For this exercise, I am defining former Steelers as those who have appeared on 53-man rosters or practice squads. I also include players drafted by the Steelers but who never made the regular-season squad (e.g., Chris Oladokun).
Just six NFL teams do not have a former Steeler on one of their rosters (active, practice squad, or reserve list). Down from nine in 2022. As of Sept. 4, 49 former Steelers appear on teams around the NFL. An increase of eight players overall, with a notable jump in practice squad players (7 to 14), suggesting more former Steelers are being retained as depth options.
Rosters are fluid, especially at the start of season. So, expect these snapshot lists to change as the season progresses. Let me know who I missed in the comments.
Your Song Selection
I always like to include a bit of music. Steelers fans loved some of these players. Others not so much. But once a player wears the Black and Gold, they are always a Steeler in my mind. We still miss you. But will appreciate those that are here all the same. Here is Miss You performed by the Rolling Stones.