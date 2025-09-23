Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: A Much-Needed Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) faced the New England Patriots (1-1). Before the game, the Steelers added RB Trey Sermon, with Jaylen Warren expected to play a key role. Patriots’ CB Christian Gonzalez was out, exposing a secondary vulnerable to big plays. The Steelers’ defense (29th, 31.5 PPG) was missing Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr., and DeShon Elliott. Rookie DT Derrick Harmon made his NFL debut. T.J. Watt’s value was being debated as he had gone sackless for six straight games.

Steelers Kept Composure

The Steelers kept their composure and eked out a victory in New England—the first since 2008. Of course, some Pittsburgh fans believe Pittsburgh’s performance demonstrates how poorly coached the team is, and flaws doom the team from contending this year. Others feel relieved that Pittsburgh won and head to Dublin with a winning record. I do a daily Steelers poll. Sunday night I asked how fans felt after the Steelers 21-14 win over the Patriots? Fans who were relieved slightly edged those who are upset because the offense and defense stink. Thankfully, just a couple of tankers are disappointed that the Steelers hurt their spot in the 2026 draft.

Daily Steelers Poll: How do you feel after the Steelers 21-14 win over the Patriots? #HereWeGo #SteelersNation #NFL — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) September 22, 2025

The Steelers are flawed. The offense started strong with 14 points early in the game. Then, five straight possessions (not including the kneel down to end the first half) gained just 20 yards. But the offense finally exploited the final Pittsburgh takeaway, with Aaron Rodgers connecting with Calvin Austin for his second game-winning drive as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

REPLAY: Aaron Rodgers back shoulder TD to Calvin Austin III #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BWNEYCCDbl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

Jaylen Warren started strong, but then the offensive line couldn’t open holes. He caught five passes as a safety valve for Aaron Rodgers, who was hurried but avoided any sacks. Rodgers, who passed for a paltry 139 yards, needs to maintain a better rhythm with the offense.

Defensive Lapses, But 5 Takeaways

The defense also started strong with Cole Holcomb forcing a fumble recovered by Darius Slay on the game’s opening drive. That led to an early 7-0 Pittsburgh lead. But they gave up way too many third and fourth downs. It is so frustrating to have the Patriots start at their own six-yard line after a fine Corliss Waitman punt. Third and 12 leads to a fourth and 1 at their own 15. Mike Vrabel does not live in his fears. Down 14-0, they go for it and continue the drive. Three more times they convert on third down, including one requiring 13 yards for a first. But the Steelers defense came up big when it counted. Cam Heyward deflected a pass that Brandin Echols intercepted in the end zone to prevent any points from being scored. And of course, T.J. Watt recovered Nick Herbig’s strip sack, leading to the game-winning drive. Watt broke his drought with two sacks.

Now, if the Steelers could just play up to their potential for four quarters. On a limited snap count, Derrick Harmon combined with Cam Heyward for his first career sack in his NFL debut. Could he help stabilize the defensive line as he is incorporated more into the defense?

Wife Provides Play by Play

I did not see the game live. We had to attend a Sunday afternoon wedding. My plan was to listen to the game on Steelers Nation Radio as we drove through Virginia, not far from Harpers Ferry. Unfortunately, the game was not broadcast in our area. The Steelers app kept saying that the broadcast was not available in my area. Very frustrating as SNR was available at home on my laptop when we left the house. My wife, Sue, is a champion. She announced the play-by-play as we drove through the countryside. My son’s fiancée, who is not a sports fan, was confused about why we were so excited as Sue voiced every low and high point of the game.

I had my Terrible Towel hanging beneath my jacket at the outdoor wedding. My sons, who were both ushers, scolded me mildly. But then, in the reception tent, a tall, willowy blonde approached me and asked whether I was a Steelers fan and if that was a Terrible Towel hanging from my belt loop. It turns out her father is a huge Steelers fan, originally from Franklin Park, just North of Pittsburgh. We took a picture together with the Terrible Towel that she sent to her dad. By that time, the team had edged New England for the victory.

Conclusion

The Steelers kept their composure and did what was needed to win. The offense and defense show potential. But defensive lapses and offensive line play must be cleaned up against stronger teams. Minnesota just destroyed the Bengals. Let’s see how the Steelers stack up against a strong Vikings roster with a journeyman quarterback. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Steelers fans will react to this win in diverse ways. I say shake it, shake it, wrap it up and let’s take it. A win is a win, whether a gift or not. But you can be upset at their underperformance. Do what you want to. As a fan, you have that freedom. Here is “Do Whatcha Wanna” performed by Rebirth Brass Band.