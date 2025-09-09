Pelissero: Former Steelers P Cameron Johnston Finds New Home With Bills

Former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston has found his next NFL stop. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Johnston is signing with the Buffalo Bills and taking over as the team’s starting punter. Buffalo is waiving Brad Robbins in the process.

Bills Burr: Veteran punter Cameron Johnston is signing with Buffalo, per sources. Johnston, 33, has appeared in 96 NFL games with three teams. Now he takes over punting duties for the #Bills, who are waiving Brad Robbins. pic.twitter.com/CCaKWdiK4z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2025

The Steelers and Bills are set to face off in Week 13, a 4:25 PM/EST game hosted by Pittsburgh.

Signed by Pittsburgh to a three-year deal ahead of the 2024 season, Johnston lasted just one game, suffering a season-ending knee injury during the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rehabbing and recovering the rest of the year, Johnston proved his health this summer but narrowly lost out to Corliss Waitman, who replaced Johnston last season.

Speaking to reporters after cutdowns, Mike Tomlin cited Waitman’s consistency and left-footed punting as reasons why he won the job over Johnston.

It’s no shock to see Johnston land back on an NFL roster and it’s not surprising it occurred after Week 1. A vested veteran, Johnston’s salary would’ve become fully guaranteed had be been on a roster ahead of Week 1.

In seven NFL seasons, Johnston has punted the ball 447 times for a 47.3-yard gross average and 42.2-yard net. In 2021 with the Houston Texans, he led the NFL in total punts and total punting yardage. And yes, he looks like Bill Burr.

Robbins struggled in Week 1, averaging just 39.5-yards on four punts. Only one of his attempts landed inside the 20.

Buffalo has rapidly changed its special teams battery. Starting kicker Tyler Bass was placed on IR shortly before the season, leading the team to sign veteran Matt Prater. He kicked the game-winning field goal in Sunday night’s historical comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the Bills have a new punter and holder for Prater, too.

Johnston is the second-former Steeler to land in the AFC East. Inside linebacker Mark Robinson signed with the New England Patriots’ practice squad shortly after being waived by Pittsburgh.