Patriots’ Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian Gonzalez Returns To Practice, Number Of Others Limited

In the blink of an eye, we’re already into Week 3 in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up entering their Week 3 matchup on the road against the New England Patriots, but fortunately for Pittsburgh, New England is dealing with some injuries, too.

Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been out since July with a hamstring injury, and while head coach Mike Vrabel has stated there’s “a chance” Gonzalez could return this week, he has a lot of work to do to just get back into game shape.

Along with Gonzalez, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, outside linebacker Harold Landry III and linebacker Marte Mapu are all dealing with injuries too, though they’ve been able to play through the ailments.

Now, the Steelers ride into town.

The Patriots’ official team account tweeted their Wednesday injury report moments ago.

PATRIOTS’ WEEK 3 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DE Keion White (illness)

LIMITED

OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (hamstring)

DT Christian Barmore (NIR-Other)

CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring)

OT Morgan Moses (foot)

OLB Harold Landry III (foot)

CB Carlton Davis (Achilles)

FB Jack Westover (hamstring)

OG Jared Wilson (thigh)

Seeing Gonzalez on the injury report isn’t a surprise. Again, he’s been sidelined since July 28 with a hamstring injury after pulling up lame in coverage. He finally returned to practice Wednesday, so expecting him to get back to also play a game in the same week seems like a major stretch. That could be a huge break for the Steelers, but crazier things have happened.

Christian Gonzalez on participating in practice today for the first time in over a month: “Just excited. Excited to be back out there. I love football. This is what I do. So it’s been very challenging to be out for so long.”

Landry and Mapu appearing on the Patriots’ injury report is the same as Week 2, though both played in the win over the Miami Dolphins. Mapu made a huge play too, picking off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Mapu was on and off the injury report all last season with a neck injury, so it’s something he’s been dealing with for awhile now.

Landry had a sack last week, too, so they might be slowed early in the week, but expectations are they’ll be on the field again on Sunday.

White’s absence is concerning for New England. He’s missed four straight practices due to illness, with little detail on the situation.