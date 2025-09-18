Patriots’ Week 3 Thursday Injury Report – Keion White Returns, Christian Gonzalez Remains Limited

The New England Patriots released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 3 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots got good news when Keion White returned to full practice after missing yesterday with an illness. White was in attendance in practice yesterday but in street clothes, per Mark Daniels of MassLive, but he was a full participant today.

Along with White, Christian Barmore, who was limited yesterday due to non-injury-related reasons, returned in full.

Everyone else on New England’s injury report, including star CB Christian Gonzalez, remained limited.

The Patriots’ injury report was posted to their official Twitter account.

PATRIOTS’ WEEK 3 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

LIMITED

OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (hamstring)

CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring)

OT Morgan Moses (foot)

OLB Harold Landry III (foot)

CB Carlton Davis (Achilles)

FB Jack Westover (hamstring)

OG Jared Wilson (thigh)

FULL

DE Keion White (illness)

DT Christian Barmore (NIR-Other)

Gonzalez is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, he missed the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury from the beginning of training camp. His return to practice this week provides hope for the Patriots that he can suit up against the Steelers. And if he does, he’ll likely travel with DK Metcalf.

OLB Harold Landry has 3.5 sacks thus far through 2025, and he’s another notable name on New England’s report. There’s no indication, however, that Landry won’t suit up against Pittsburgh. The same goes for OG Jared Wilson, a rookie out of Georgia who excelled in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. He should have his hands full with Pittsburgh’s defensive line talent, but the Steelers must play up to their pedigree after struggling through two weeks.

For the Steelers, it doesn’t look promising for CB Joey Porter Jr. to return in Week 3 after missing practice each of the last two days. The Steelers’ defense is banged up, and it could lead to another rough day defensively against an up-and-coming Patriots offense.