Patriots’ Week 3 Friday Injury Report: CB Christian Gonzalez, DE Keion White Both Questionable

The New England Patriots released their third and final injury report of the week, which includes the status designations for their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They had pretty good participation overall with just one player failing to practice on Wednesday, but there were a handful of limited participants worth monitoring for Friday’s final report.

Questionable designations mean a player has a 50-50 chance of playing. They can also be labeled doubtful or out.

Here is New England’s final report, via the Patriots on X.

PATRIOTS’ WEEK 3 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

LIMITED

– CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) – Questionable

– FB Jack Westover (hamstring) – Questionable

– DT Christian Barmore (NIR-Other)

FULL

– DE Keion White (illness) – Questionable

– CB Carlton Davis III (Achilles)

– OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (hamstring)

– OG Jared Wilson (thigh)

– OLB Harold Landry III (foot)

– OT Morgan Moses (foot)

– LB Marte Mapu (neck)

The Patriots enter this game very healthy overall. Several players who were limited on Thursday practiced fully on Friday and did not receive game status designations. Even Keion White, who is officially questionable, practiced fully after failing to practice Wednesday and being limited on Thursday. That’s a good sign that he will be available Sunday.

CB Christian Gonzalez is the biggest one to watch. His hamstring injury has prevented him from playing yet this season. When healthy, he’s among the best young corners in the league. He was a second-team All-Pro last season with 11 passes defensed and two interceptions. If healthy, he will likely be tasked with matching up against DK Metcalf. At 6-1 with sub-4.40 speed, he has the size and athleticism to keep up, and Metcalf hasn’t fared well against good corners so far this season.

Marcus Jones and Alex Austin are listed as the primary backups. Austin has played 92 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps so far this year in Gonzalez’s absence.

FB Jack Westover also has a hamstring injury but has been more of a special teamer than anything. The Patriots have only used him on eight offensive snaps this season.