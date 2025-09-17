Patriots QB Drake Maye Reveals How He Modeled His Game After ‘Special Talent’ Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lacked a stable presence at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired. This offseason, Aaron Rodgers was their solution to fill that void. While Rodgers isn’t as good as he used to be, he’s still an all-time great. He’s one of the last remaining pieces of a bygone era. Players today grew up idolizing Rodgers. That includes New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

“I think it’s hard to emulate the way he spins it,” Maye said Wednesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “He spins it with the best of them. I remember in eighth grade, I was playing baseball and different sports, and looked up how to hold a football, so I looked up Aaron Rodgers’ grip. I’ve had the grip ever since. I think his play fakes are unbelievable.

“I think the way he gets defenders, he got someone last week, on a play fake. His intensity, his cadence, is one of the best in the league. I’m not gonna get there this early in my career, but try to work towards it. He’s so good at drawing guys offside and taking advantage of big plays. I think he’s just a special talent, moving guys and moving defenders and throwing in tight windows. It’s pretty cool to watch.”

Maye was the Patriots’ first-round draft pick in 2024. He’s only 23 years old, making him almost two decades younger than Rodgers. It makes sense that Rodgers was one of the quarterbacks he tried to model his game after. Maye got to see the best of the four-time MVP’s career while growing up.

While Rodgers is a controversial figure, there’s no denying that he’s one of the best quarterbacks ever. Some would argue that he has the best arm talent in NFL history. There are plenty of examples of Rodgers making ridiculous throws look easy throughout his career.

When Aaron Rodgers completed 2 Hail Mary's in a row🙏 pic.twitter.com/GQZbKzKK1l — VintageAaronRodgers (@VentageArod) February 2, 2025

Now, Maye has an opportunity to play against Rodgers. The Patriots are the Steelers’ Week 3 opponents, but that won’t be Maye’s first time facing Rodgers’ team. Last year, while Rodgers was with the New York Jets, the two matched up twice.

Unfortunately, Maye didn’t get to showcase his full talents in either game. He wasn’t the starter yet in their first battle, and in the second, he unfortunately had to leave the game due to a concussion.

This week, he’s got a chance to get a whole duel in against Rodgers. Maye’s off to a good start in his second season. In two games, he’s thrown for 517 yards, three touchdowns, and only one interception. His performance in Week 2 was arguably his best as a pro, completing 19 of his 23 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown to help the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins.

We’ll see if he can follow that up against Rodgers and the Steelers. It sounds like it should be a special moment for the young quarterback. The Patriots hope he can be their next franchise quarterback. He’s got a long way to go before he reaches Rodgers’ level, though.