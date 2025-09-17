Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Offers Key To Beating Steelers

Blocking and tackling. The fundamentals of football. Two areas where the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled. The New England Patriots share some common ground, and Mike Vrabel knows if the Patriots are going to be the ones who advance to 2-1, they must clean up defensively.

“We’ll have to tackle much better,” Vrabel told reporters Wednesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’ll have to tackle Warren, Jonnu, Metcalf, Austin. So that’s the focus. That’ll be a critical part of this game plan. Those guys are great with the ball in their hand. They run very hard. They’re skilled, they’re big. And present a challenge.”

Vrabel’s of course referring to RB Jaylen Warren, TE Jonnu Smith, WR DK Metcalf, and WR Calvin Austin III. Warren broke out for a big game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. No play was bigger than his 65-yard catch, Warren busting through multiple tackles on his way downfield. The type of play Warren’s made repeatedly throughout his career but the first of 2025 and one that pops on tape.

Jaylen Warren went crazy on this catch and run 🔥 SEAvsPIT on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/fKSeR78pKg — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

Through two games, Warren has broken four total tackles: two rushing and two receiving. There’s no secret to getting him on the ground. Playing with good technique, tackling posture, and rallying to the football as a collective. He’s not the only Steeler who needs that attention.

Smith has broken a pair of tackles already this season, used exclusively in the Steeler’s short-passing game to maximize his run-after ability. Big and physical to the point of being used as a running back during his career, Smith has churned out tough yards when Pittsburgh’s needed them.

Metcalf’s yet to break a tackle but he’s run through and around plenty of them. Per Pro Football Reference/Stathead, Metcalf ranks sixth among NFL receivers in YAC with 74 yards. Most of which came in the season opener, Metcalf breaking off two long catch and runs that showcased his unique acceleration in the open field. Austin has 4.3 speed, though most of his plays have come downfield, showing progression in contested catch situations.

The Patriots have missed 19 tackles this season, making them one of the NFL’s worst offenders. The only comfort they can take is that Pittsburgh has struggled even more, leading the league with 28 misses, per PFR. Whoever plays more fundamentally sound this Sunday will see their record jump above .500. The loser will fall below it.