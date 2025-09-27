Patriots CB Marcus Jones Fined For Actions Against Steelers

New England Patriots CB Marcus Jones was fined $9,151 for a low block that occurred in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The incident came with 3:22 left in the first quarter, and Jones was flagged on the play. The NFL’s Gameday Accountability page announced the fine.

It’s a similar play that got Steelers’ CB Jalen Ramsey flagged in Week 1. On the screen pass from QB Aaron Rodgers to TE Jonnu Smith, Jones appeared to be trying to make a tackle, but he went low and took out TE Pat Freiermuth. This year, that sort of play has been a point of emphasis across the NFL, and Jones was flagged for it after Ramsey was in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Mike Tomlin spoke out against the penalty against Ramsey, but unlike Jones, Ramsey wasn’t fined. It’s a tough play to officiate, but there was clearly contact at or below the knee area on this play, and the NFL decided it rose to the level of a finable offense. It was the only fine in the game between the Steelers and the Patriots, which was a relatively clean game.

It’s the first week that the Steelers have avoided a fine. TE Connor Heyward was fined after a late hit in Week 1 against the Jets, while LB Patrick Queen was fined for a hit on the quarterback in Week 2.

It’s the first time Jones has been fined during his NFL career. The fourth-year veteran has 113 tackles and three interceptions in 34 career games. He was a first-team All-Pro returner during his rookie season in 2022 after being selected in the third round out of Houston in the 2022 NFL Draft.