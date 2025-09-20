Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Ruled Out For Week 3 Matchup With Steelers

Just when it looked like the New England Patriots might be in line to receive a significant boost defensively ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers Sunday, third-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez won’t be making his way back into game action.

The Patriots officially ruled out Gonzalez Saturday.

Christian Gonzalez has been downgraded to out for #PITvsNE. pic.twitter.com/zzn41FDbgm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2025

The former Oregon star had previously missed the first two weeks of the season and has been sidelined since July with a hamstring injury.

Following Friday’s practice, Gonzalez had a questionable injury designation. He was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while attempting to make his return to game action. But on Saturday morning, the Patriots made the call to rule him out, leaving veteran Carlton Davis as the top cornerback for New England against Rodgers and the Steelers’ passing attack.

That may bode well for the Steelers and star receiver DK Metcalf. Last season against Gonzalez while a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Metcalf had just four receptions for 27 yards with Gonzalez in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. So far this season Metcalf has just seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets.

With the offense needing a spark and needing to get Metcalf going in a big way, not having to deal with Gonzalez could be a significant boost.

A second-team All-Pro in the 2024 season, Gonzalez ended up being the play the Patriots selected at No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft after trading down with the Steelers, who moved up to select left tackle Broderick Jones at No. 13 overall. Famously — or infamously, depending on how you’re viewing it now — the Patriots made that move to stick it to the New York Jets in Bill Belichick’s final draft, keeping New York from getting the offensive lineman they wanted.

Without Gonzalez, the Patriots’ defense will need to find a way to keep a lid on things in Week 3. In the first two weeks of the season the Patriots have allowed 13 plays of 20-plus yards, giving up significant splash, both in the passing game and in the run game.