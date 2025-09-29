Patrick Queen: Steelers Should’ve Allowed ‘No Touchdowns’ Against Vikings

For three quarters the Pittsburgh Steelers were all over the Minnesota Vikings. The game wasn’t close, and it seemed like the Steelers would comfortably walk away with the win. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. While the Steelers won the game, it ended up being a much closer contest. The Vikings’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt saw them whittle the Steelers’ lead to just three points. Although the Steelers’ defense had a good day overall, Patrick Queen thinks they could’ve done much better, especially on the Vikings’ final touchdown

“If we’re being honest, it shouldn’t have been no scores, no touchdowns at least,” Queen said Sunday after the Steelers’ 24-21 win via talkSPORT USA’s YouTube channel. “That was just one more play, we just needed that play to get off the field. That would’ve been a hell of a stop right there, with Payton [Wilson] running him down and us stopping them on fourth down.

“It’s just one play. The execution wasn’t there. It just makes you so mad because there was just so much leading up to that, and you could get a stop right there, and that would’ve been big for our team, big for our defense. We didn’t get the stop, so I was kind of pissed off at that. But overall, we did pretty good.”

The Steelers were up 24-6 with a little over 11 minutes left in the game and looked totally in control after a Chris Boswell field goal gave them a three-score lead.

However, the Vikings scored a touchdown on their next drive. The Steelers followed that by failing to convert a fourth down outside the Vikings’ end zone. While it seemed unlikely that the Vikings would drive 99 yards down the field to make the game close, a blown coverage put them at the Steelers’ 1-yard line. It was only Wilson’s effort that saved a touchdown on that play.

Blown coverage and Addison gets all the way down to the goal line with an 81-yard play ‼️ MINvsPIT on @nflnetwork

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sGB9TyonKp — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

At that point, the Vikings scoring seemed inevitable. The Steelers’ defense stepped up and almost got a stop, though. Three times the Vikings tried to get into the end zone, and three times the Steelers stopped them.

Unfortunately, on fourth down, Carson Wentz rolled to his right and found Jalen Nailor for the score. Queen was almost in position to make a play on that ball, though. However, he gets caught up on a block for a split second, which made all the difference in Nailor getting open.

That sequence summed up the Steelers’ day. For three out of four plays, they looked great. For three out of four quarters, the same could be said. Still, like Queen says, it was an encouraging effort overall. Don’t forget too that the Steelers’ defense ultimately got the stop to prevent the Vikings from tying or winning the game. Compared to how they looked to start the season, Week 4 was a step in the right direction.