Patrick Queen Fined For Hit On Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

The Pittsburgh Steelers disappointed many by losing their Week 2 game to the Seattle Seahawks. Their defense, in particular, was rough to watch. Once again, they underwhelmed, allowing the Seahawks to move the ball well to often.

Now, to throw a little salt into the wound, Patrick Queen has been fined $17,389 for a blow to Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s head/neck area.

The play came with around 10 minutes left in the first quarter. It was actually Seattle’s first touchdown of the day. Despite the pressure he was facing, Darnold stood tall, completing a pass to Tory Horton for the score.

It’s tough to make out in real time, but on the play, Darnold’s head can be seen getting rocked back. Football is a physical game, but the NFL places a high priority on safety. They’re always looking for ways to make better protect the health of players. Gone are the days where defenders could often get away with crushing opponents.

Here is another look at the hit by Patrick Queen on Sam Darnold that resulted in a fine. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/2ihg2B2xDl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 20, 2025

It’s unfortunate, taking money out of Queen’s pocket to add to the Steelers’ poor defensive performance against the Seahawks. Ultimately, his hit on the quarterback didn’t matter, either. Horton was wide open for a touchdown.

Week 2 wasn’t Queen’s best day as a Steeler. He’s talked about how he feels responsible for the Steelers’ defense allowing the Seahawks to score their final touchdown of the day. That was a long run on 3rd and goal from Kenneth Walker III, and Queen believes he was caught out of position.

While Queen didn’t play great against the Seahawks, he wasn’t the only reason for the Steelers’ defensive struggles. That unit had very few bright spots. Their performance was a little better than it was in Week 1, but they still had several major issues.

Hopefully, Queen, and the rest of the Steelers’ defense, can bounce back this week. They’re set to face the New England Patriots in what should be a winnable game. Last year, Queen was a big acquisition for the Steelers, but he hasn’t truly lived up to that hype yet. Maybe that will all change this week. The Patriots’ offense isn’t perfect, so Queen should have opportunities to make plays.