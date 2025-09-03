Pat Freiermuth Jokes Jonnu Smith Needs A TD To Earn His Own Fan Chant

Before Pat Freiermuth came to Pittsburgh, every tight end who caught a pass was met with the traditional “HEEEAAAAATHHHH” chant in honor of Heath Miller. Freiermuth carved out his own version, and the latest addition to the room might be next. It may not be long before we’re hearing “NUUUUUU” for Jonnu Smith.

“That’d be cool if we had a ‘MUTH’ and ‘NU’ chant,” Freiermuth said via The Yinziders with Mike DeFabo and Jenna Harner. “I think he definitely has to catch a touchdown first though.”

Freiermuth burst onto the scene his rookie season with a pair of touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in the preseason. That started to earn him enough acclaim for the “HEATH” chants to start to turn into “MUTH.” If Jonnu Smith wants his own version, Freiermuth jokes that he has to earn it.

After the Steelers traded for Jonnu Smith, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith reportedly sat down with Pat Freiermuth to explain the plan for the tight end room. Coming off one of his best seasons, Jonnu Smith was among the league’s top tight ends in 2024, so it was natural for Freiermuth to wonder how his role might change.

Whatever Smith said to Freiermuth must have satisfied his curiosity because he’s been nothing but positive about the move since. Ben Roethlisberger said that Freiermuth is in really high spirits about the TE room and what the group can accomplish together. It probably helps that he has the security of a long-term contract with the team through the 2028 season.

Jonnu Smith didn’t practice much throughout training camp with some knee soreness holding him out. He was one of a handful of Steelers who didn’t see the field in the preseason at all. Week 1 should see both of them on the field together for the first time, giving Smith his first opportunity to earn that “NU” chant from fans.

If his production this season is anywhere near his 2024 totals in Miami, that shouldn’t take long.