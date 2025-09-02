‘Participation Is Dictated By Necessity:’ Mike Tomlin Won’t Manage Cam Heyward’s Snaps

With DL Cam Heyward hitting his age-36 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to try to limit his snaps to keep him healthy and as effective as possible. But in a press conference ahead of Week 1, Mike Tomlin gave no assurances that would be the case, citing the unknown of the season.

“I think sometimes when you’re sitting in comfortable seats and you’re undefeated and it’s Week Zero, you can talk about some of those things, but sometimes participation is dictated by necessity. You know, who else is available and so forth. And that’s just the reality of this business,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel.

“I’ve been in it long enough to see it with those sober eyes. Sometimes it might not have anything to do with Cam, it’s about others. Derrick Harmon’s lack of availability, for example. If that was extended, that oftentimes would bleed over into to Cam’s participation or increased participation. That’s the reality, you know, kind of this business. And when you talk about dividing the labor up, none of these things happen in a vacuum.”

In an ideal world, the Steelers would probably like to keep Heyward off the field more than they did last season when he logged 778 defensive snaps and another 123 on special teams. With the Steelers drafting Derrick Harmon in the first round and Yahya Black in the fifth round, they added depth around Heyward, and Harmon will start along the defensive line when he gets healthy. But with the first-round pick suffering an MCL sprain in the preseason that will keep him out at least for Week 1, it’s another factor that could lead to more snaps for Heyward.

It’s also not as if Heyward is a liability when he’s on the field for a high number of snaps. He has a relentless motor, and his first-team All-Pro nod last season shows just how effective he still is. He’s a game wrecker, and limiting his snaps could hurt the Steelers’ defense by taking one of their best players off the field.

But keeping Heyward healthy is paramount, and with more rest, he could give the Steelers some of his best reps more consistently. It’s a fine line for Tomlin to walk, and it’s one that’s hard to commit to without knowing who he’s going to have available each week. Harmon and Black looked great in the preseason, but if they can’t play at a high enough level consistently during the regular season, then it’s going to put more pressure on Heyward.

The best-case scenario is that Harmon comes back sooner rather than later and that both he and Black, along with Pittsburgh’s other rotational defensive linemen and Keeanu Benton, can play well enough that the Steelers don’t need Heyward out there nearly as much as he was last season. Saving his body and keeping him ready to go for late in the season and a possible playoff push would be nice, but there’s just simply no guarantee that the Steelers will have that luxury.