Pair Of Seahawks Have Praise For DK Metcalf Ahead Of Seattle Reunion

Last week, the revenge game for both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields took the spotlight. While it’s not as crazy a storyline, there is another unique matchup ahead as DK Metcalf prepares to take on his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle traded Metcalf to Pittsburgh for a second-round pick just before free agency began.

However, for all parties, it just feels like another game. Metcalf said as much on Wednesday, and a few Seahawks also praised him.

“Just having DK around, himself, a great guy,” said Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Wednesday, via Seahawks.com. “A friend, you know, you can always talk to him about advice. That’s my guy. I think I just respected his approach to the game. What he did off the field to prepare, to make sure he was ready for game days, is something that I took from him.”

Smith-Njigba was only with Metcalf in Seattle for two years, but it’s clear Metcalf made a significant impact on him. While Metcalf’s undoubtedly not the only reason for his success, Smith-Njigba did have a huge year in 2024 and has developed into one of the better receivers in the game. He’s now essentially taken Metcalf’s spot as the number one option in Seattle.

His words regarding DK Metcalf are similar to what we’ve heard in Pittsburgh. Some of the Steelers’ younger receivers, and even their defensive backs, have spoken about their appreciation for Metcalf.

Even defensive lineman Leonard Williams had praise for Metcalf as well on Wednesday.

“I thought he was a great teammate,” Williams said. “In my time with him, I loved being around him. I love offensive guys who get along with defensive guys. That’s just rare.”

Williams and Metcalf only spent a season together on the same team, but the respect is clearly there. Williams’ comments about Metcalf getting along with the defenders are similar to what we’ve heard from Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. this summer.

As for his new chapter, it got off to a good start. Metcalf didn’t leave the field ablaze, but he did quite well with his four receptions, taking them for 83 yards. His presence also gave more space for receivers like Calvin Austin III and Ben Skowronek, who each had big plays of their own. As time goes on, his role in the offense will only develop more.

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood, but Sunday will be an emotional game. DK Metcalf spent the first handful of years of his NFL career there and now plays the Seahawks for the first time. We’ll see who gets the best of the reunion on Sunday afternoon.