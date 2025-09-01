Pair Of Former NFL Players High On Aaron Rodgers, Believe Steelers Will Win AFC North

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 season, expectations are all over the place. That’s understandable with Aaron Rodgers, one of the most polarizing players in recent memory, leading the offense at the ripe age of 41. Joining Up & Adams on Monday, former NFL LB Will Compton was asked who he believes will win the AFC North. He acknowledges that the Ravens are better on paper, but chooses the Steelers anyway.

“Steelers. I think the Ravens, they’re a better roster, a better football team,” Compton said. “When you look at the Steelers, I think they’re gonna be much better, obviously, with Aaron Rodgers, you got DK Metcalf, they got some weapons on the outside. They’re going to have a good defense… I like their setup and positioning better when looking at their schedule.”

The schedule for Pittsburgh certainly isn’t the easiest. It’s actually similar to the 2024 season in a lot of ways. The front half of the schedule is easier, where the Steelers need to stack some wins before they gear up for another brutal stretch to end the year. Last year, Pittsburgh got off to a great 10-3 start to the season. Then, they played three playoff teams and the Bengals to close the season, and lost all four games.

This year appears to be similar. The Steelers have to play the Ravens twice, the Lions, Dolphins, Bills and Bengals all in a span of eight weeks. It’s going to be a tough test, and it’s one Pittsburgh absolutely was not ready for last year, falling short of the AFC North title in the final week of the regular season.

This year could be different. If it is, it will have something to do with the wealth of experience behind center in the form of Aaron Rodgers. That’s somebody former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is very confident in.

“Now, no one is talking about Aaron Rodgers,” Lewan said. “He is kind of going under the radar. This is time for him to go off… This is a sneaky team. I think this is a team that can go and do things no one thinks they can do, and that’s win the AFC North.”

Winning the AFC North would be a massive result. It would be Pittsburgh’s first time doing so since 2020. It would also give them a playoff game at home, something they haven’t experienced often in their six-game postseason losing streak.

That said, it’s not an easy task at all. The Ravens are the heavy favorites in the division, and it’s hard to blame anyone who thinks that way. Despite a porous defense, many consider the Bengals to finish higher than the Steelers as well. However, Pittsburgh was right in the mix even while collapsing last season. With an upgraded roster, they should find themselves in the conversation again this year.