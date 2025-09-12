Packers WR Jayden Reed Breaks Collarbone, Likely To Miss Steelers Game

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Jayden Reed when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers later this season. Reed suffered a broken collarbone in Thursday night’s win over the Washington Commanders, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed after the game.

Reed will land on IR, missing at least the next four games, with him possibly returning in 6-8 weeks.

The hope is that it’s a 6-8 week injury for Jayden Reed, which would bring him back in November. https://t.co/2typ11rIM7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2025

The Steelers and Packers play in Week 8, October 26. While Reed will be eligible to be activated from injured reserve by that point and theoretically could suit up, the initial timeline makes him doubtful to do so.

Reed suffered the injury early in the game landing hard on his right shoulder on a downfield end zone catch. While caught, the play was brought back due to offensive holding.

Here is the play on which Packers WR Jayden Reed broke his collarbone. pic.twitter.com/8PnRMA9IRk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2025

Reed caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown in Week One’s convincing win over the Detroit Lions as the Packers look like one of the NFL’s top teams early in the 2025 season. Now, the offense will look to keep making plays without him.

A second round pick of the Packers in 2023, Reed led Green Bay in receptions (55), yards (857), and finished second in touchdowns (six) in 2024. Reed led the team in receptions, yards, and tied for the team lead as a rookie in 2023. Injuries have hampered Green Bay’s receivers but the team has quality depth after spending draft picks on first-rounder Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams. Romeo Doubs, Dontayvian Wicks, and tight end Tucker Kraft are also key parts of the passing game.

With Reed injured and Christian Watson shelved until late in the season, it’s doubtful the team will show interest in trading Doubs. His name was speculated as a possible trade candidate throughout the offseason and a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers. But Green Bay won’t make themselves any thinner at the position, especially as a team who looks like one of the NFC’s top contenders.

Green Bay defeated Washington 28-17 Thursday night.