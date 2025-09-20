‘One Of The Worst Groups’: DeFabo Critical Of O-Line Performance, Questions Coaching

The Pittsburgh Steelers under GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl have invested heavily in the offensive line room in recent years, both through the draft and in free agency.

They’ve spent first-round picks in back-to-back years on Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, added the likes of Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick in the second and fourth rounds, and signed Isaac Seumalo in free agency. The investments have been made in the trenches.

The return on investment hasn’t shown up, at least through two weeks of the season.

For The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, talent isn’t an issue. It’s all about coaching at this point.

“Omar Khan did his part. During his first three years as general manager, he spent two first-round picks, a second and a fourth on the offensive line with the hope of turning a weakness into a strength. Yet, the offensive line is still one of the worst position groups on the team, if not the worst,” DeFabo writes of the Steelers’ offensive line, according to The Athletic. “The Steelers can’t run the ball efficiently. Their 3.0 yards per carry is the third worst in the NFL. They’re also struggling to protect their 41-year-old quarterback, allowing the fourth-most sacks (seven).

“I question player development more than anything. These young offensive linemen had the talent and upside to be drafted early. It’s up to the coaches to unlock it and get everyone on the same page. They haven’t. For that reason, I think we’re going to be talking about the O-line for the rest of this year… and next year… and the year after.”

The decision to retain offensive line coach Pat Meyer after the 2024 season was a major surprise, considering the Steelers’ offensive line really struggled, especially late in the season.

But, with veteran Dan Moore Jr. leaving in free agency for the Tennessee Titans, Jones sliding back to his more natural left tackle, and Fautanu going back healthy and ready for a full season, the vision was that with another year of stability from a coaching perspective, the young offensive line could take a step forward.

Through two weeks, that hasn’t been the case. The Steelers have struggled to run the football, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. They have just 125 rushing yards on 41 carries through two weeks. On top of that, the offensive line has struggled to protect 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, too, allowing seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

Both Jones and Fautanu have gotten off to slow starts on the year, while names like Seumalo, Frazier and McCormick haven’t been as physically imposing as expected coming into the year. It’s not just one piece that’s struggling; it’s everyone.

It’s easy to point at coaching. The problems have persisted throughout Meyer’s tenure. They’ve invested in the group, and the talent is there, but they’re not taking the next step. Meyer hasn’t been able to unlock their full potential. They should have made a change after the 2024 season, but decided not to.

Now, they’re stuck with the same coaching philosophy that has struggled in recent seasons. They have the talent to take a significant step forward. They just have to do it. So far, they haven’t. And it doesn’t look promising that they will anytime soon.