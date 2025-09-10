‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’: Ben Skowronek Happy For Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields With New Teams

Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields made history on Sunday, albeit somewhat obscure history that nobody really needs to care about. For the first time in NFL history, two quarterbacks who started for one team in one season started against the opposite team in the season opener the following year. Absolutely incredible stuff, of course, and super important—but interesting in this case.

Because the Jets released Rodgers, and while the Steelers made overtures to Fields, HC Mike Tomlin classified it as mutual. More to the point, Pittsburgh wasn’t about to pay Fields $30 million guaranteed. They’re not even paying Rodgers half that. But both of them looked well worth their money on Sunday, including to WR Ben Skowronek.

“You know the old saying, ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure’”, the Steelers receiver said on SiriusXM Radio. “Justin [Fields] played great for the Jets, and Aaron [Rodgers] played great for the Steelers. They’re both great guys, great friends of mine. I’m glad we have Aaron, but I’m happy for Justin, the way he performed. Just glad we won, [but] I wish him luck the rest of the way”.

Skowronek played with Fields on the Steelers last year, though not exactly together. Of his five targets in 2024, all came from Russell Wilson. But Skowronek scored the Steelers’ first points of 2025 on a touchdown pass from Rodgers.

In both cases, the Steelers and Jets decided they could do better than Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers, respectively. Given the other choices, they settled on the other team’s “trash” looking for treasure. It would behoove the Steelers to hope that they both have, though. If Fields plays at a high level and the Jets are successful, they could earn a better compensatory pick.

In his Jets debut, Justin Fields went 16-for-22 against the Steelers for 218 yards with one touchdown pass. He rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and did not fumble or throw an interception. In his Steelers debut, Aaron Rodgers went 22-for-30 for 244 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He did take four sacks, but that was mostly on the offensive line.

At least so far, I’m guessing both the Steelers and Jets believe they made the right call. It’s worth reminding, perhaps, that the Steelers never traded for Fields last year to start him. Although they harbored fantasies of developing him, they brought him in to back up Russell Wilson after Kenny Pickett requested a trade that they granted.

Fields showed considerable improvement with the Steelers compared to his time with the Bears. Arguably, his debut with the Jets might have been the best game of his career. Of course, New York also ran the ball very effectively, but his legs are a part of that threat. The Steelers don’t have that same perk running the ball with Aaron Rodgers. But they do have Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball, so they got that going for them, which is nice.