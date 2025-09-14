OLB Alex Highsmith Injured Against Seahawks (Update)

UPDATE: Per Lauten, Highsmith has been ruled out for the rest of the Week 2 game with an ankle injury. The Steelers will continue to rely on Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer to help replace Highsmith for the rest of the game.

UPDATE: Highsmith has been downgraded to OUT. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 14, 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers got OLB Nick Herbig back from injury for their Week 2 game, but OLB Alex Highsmith sustained an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks and is doubtful to return. Steelers senior communication director Burt Lauten posted Highsmith’s status on Twitter.

#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith sustained an ankle injury and is doubtful to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 14, 2025

Part of one of the best EDGE duos in the league with T.J. Watt, Highsmith had a sack last week and is a huge loss for Pittsburgh. The team will replace him with Herbig, while rookie OLB Jack Sawyer will function as the third outside linebacker with Highsmith out.

It’s not a great sign for Highsmith’s status that he was initially ruled doubtful to return. Highsmith got rolled up on earlier this week, per the FOX broadcast, and he was listed on the Friday injury report with an ankle injury. It’s unknown if Highsmith tried to go today and couldn’t manage the pain, or if he aggravated the injury during today’s game.

