‘Of Course’: Payton Wilson Shares Steelers’ Reaction To Jalen Ramsey’s 4th Down Pass Breakup

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a lot of changes to their team. They brought in a lot of notable names, and through one week of football, those moves paid off. Aaron Rodgers carried the offense, DK Metcalf had some big catches, and Jonnu Smith scored a touchdown. However, Jalen Ramsey might’ve made the biggest play. The New York Jets had a chance to win the game, but Ramsey broke up a pass on fourth down with a huge hit on Garrett Wilson. Payton Wilson recently shared the Steelers’ defense’s reaction to that play.

“It was cool,” Wilson said on Wednesday on the Amber and Ian show on ESPN Radio. “Obviously, you know what type of player he is, the intensity that he brings, but it’s really cool to see. He is like that in practice. He’s like that every day.

“That hit, obviously, was awesome, but when he did it, everybody was like, ‘Yeah, of course he is the one that did it.’ Because in practice, he hits that way. He runs around, flies around. It was just cool to see that translate from the field. Last week was my first week in game prep with him, so to see that go from the practice field to the game field is really cool.”

Ramsey has a long history in the NFL, entering the league in 2016. In that time, he’s proved what a physical player he is. The Steelers’ goal this offseason was to add more players like that. They wanted to add an edge to their team. Ramsey quickly proved that he fits that bill.

That wasn’t even the only big play Ramsey made in that game. During that same drive, he broke up another pass. He also fired up the Steelers’ defense before halftime, talking trash to the Jets. Additionally, he played all over in the secondary, helping cover up some of their holes when injuries struck. Ramsey was key to the Steelers’ victory.

When the Steelers initially traded for Ramsey, there were questions about how he’d fit with their team. They sent Minkah Fitzpatrick away for him, and they already had Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay to start at corner. However, Ramsey is already proving his worth. His attitude and play style make him a fit for Pittsburgh.

This week, with DeShon Elliott out and Porter questionable, Ramsey once again looks poised to have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. They play the Seattle Seahawks, whose offense struggled in Week 1. However, the Steelers’ defense also didn’t play its best last week. Hopefully, the rest of the team plays as well as Ramsey did against the Jets.