‘Not Good’: Phil Simms Says Steelers Are ‘Not Even Close’ To What He Expected

The Pittsburgh Steelers have surprised people this year. Just not for the right reasons. Their defense, which was supposed to be one of the league’s best, has spent the first two games floundering. Meanwhile, their offense has been fine in some respects, but it still isn’t good enough. Count former NFL quarterback Phil Simms among those down on the Steelers.

“The offensive line’s playing awful,” Simms said recently on his Simms Complete podcast. “They can’t run the ball. The defense is not playing well at all. watched the game yesterday, and I literally was watching it going, ‘Oh my gosh. This is the Steelers.’ Giving up plays, not even close to what I expect. And then there’s Aaron Rodgers, he threw some of the most ridiculously great throws.

“The guy can just stand there like this with his hand and go, ’40 yards.’ It’s unbelievable. And he needs those big old grippers because he’s running for his life back there. It’s amazing. There’s Aaron Rodgers, he’s gonna be 42, and he’s going, ‘Damn, I’ve never taken beatings like this in my life.’ It’s just not good.”

Rodgers has been better than anticipated. While he’s not back to his MVP form, he’s shown that he’s got plenty of gas left in the tank. Simms is correct that he can still make exciting throws. When it comes to the Steelers’ issues, Rodgers isn’t anywhere close to the top of the list.

Their defense, on the other hand, has been concerning, to say the least. It has looked awful through two weeks. Whether it’s getting beaten by the same play in different games, not being able to get consistent pressure on the quarterback, or getting pushed around in the run game, the Steelers’ defense has made too many mistakes.

That isn’t their only issue, either, as Simms points out. The Steelers’ offensive line is equally as concerning. It has allowed Rodgers to get knocked around too much. He’s been sacked seven times in two games. That can’t continue. While Rodgers can still sling the ball around, he can’t do that if he’s constantly under duress.

Some of the Steelers’ problems are fixable, though. Their defense still has a lot of talent. Players like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward haven’t had a ton of production yet, but they’ve shown in the past that they can flip a switch at any time.

Likewise, the Steelers’ offensive line is full of young pieces that might just need time to jell. For example, Broderick Jones had a brutal Week 1 showcase, but he was better in Week 2.

The Steelers look rough now, but they could improve. There are still 15 games left in the season, and they have time to turn things around. If these same problems continue to plague them, though, this could be an ugly season.