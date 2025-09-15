‘Not Fun Football Right Now’: Steelers Run Defense Straight Up Not Having A Good Time

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Steelers defense can’t stop the run, increasingly developing into an ongoing concern. For the second week to begin this season, they looked overmatched on the ground. And while it’s nauseating for fans, it’s that much worse for the players in the locker room.

“It’s not fun football right now”, T.J. Watt said, via the Steelers’ website, about the run defense’s current ineptitude. “We need to get back to doing what we do best, and that’s stopping the run first and foremost to create those longer down-and-distances”.

Watt said that he came into this game believing the Steelers had made the necessary fixes to their run defense. It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to put the lie to that comforting thought. Although they didn’t have an exceptional game, statistically, they won when it counted.

In all, the Seahawks rushed for 117 yards against the Steelers’ defense, led by Kenneth Walker, who punctuated their efforts with a 20-yard touchdown run. He needed only 13 attempts to rush for 105 yards on his own.

Curiously, the Steelers run defense did significantly better against Zach Charbonnet. The third-year back netted just 10 yards on 15 attempts with a long of six. It helps that they stopped him for no gain or a loss of yardage on eight of his 15 attempts. On one run, he lost seven yards. On the plays when everything goes right, they can look dominant.

“There’s always an emphasis on the run. The first note of every single week is ‘Smash the Run’. You guys have heard me say for nine years, we’re always trying to smash the run”, T.J. Watt insisted, defending the Steelers defense’s efforts. “It’s not a lack of trying. Schematically, effort, I don’t know. We’ll have to look at the film. But we need to be better and we need to look in the mirror. We need to turn over every stone that we possibly can, because this can’t continue to happen. Otherwise you’re just going to continue to see what we saw today”.

The Steelers defense allowed the Jets to run for 182 yards last week, a theme carrying over from the end of last season. In their playoff loss to the Ravens, they allowed 299 rushing yards. It appeared they might have cleaned that up at the end of the season, then Baltimore opened the floodgates. And they’ve been drowning since, despite the ample amount of time to correct it.

Granted, the Steelers’ biggest investments to improve the run defense will take time. They drafted Derrick Harmon in the first round, who hasn’t even played yet due to injury. Yahya Black is on the field, but wasn’t meant to play so much. Lest we forget, DeShon Elliott, one of their top run defenders, has missed most of the season. Regardless of who is or is not available, however, something must change. Run defense first and foremost is about a unit, and they aren’t playing like one right now.