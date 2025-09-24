‘Not Acceptable:’ Cam Heyward Says Steelers Need To Be Better On Money Downs

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t get off the field on third or fourth downs against the New England Patriots in Week 3. The Patriots converted 6-of-13 third downs and 4-of-5 fourth downs, and a lot of their fourth-down success was due to getting close to the sticks on third down. During their 17-play drive at the end of the first half, the Patriots turned a 3rd and 12 into a 4th and 1, which they converted. They also converted a 3rd and 10, a 3rd and 13, and a 3rd and 5. On his Not Just Football podcast, Steelers DL Cam Heyward emphasized the need to get better on money downs.
“One thing we gotta clean up is our third-and-fourth down. It was not acceptable,” Heyward said. “You look at our team, and it’s not like we were in bad situations for the third downs. A lot of times it was third and six-plus. We gotta get off the field. It comes down to awareness, tackling and execution. We have to take those to heart, and we gotta be better. I’m not running away from that.”
Ultimately, the Steelers’ defense forced five turnovers and held New England to 14 points, but two of those turnovers came inside the 2-yard line. Things could’ve been a lot worse for Pittsburgh’s defense, and its lack of success on money downs was a key reason why. It also kept the defense on the field, which over time will wear that group down and also disrupts the flow of the Steelers’ own offense.
It’s an issue that has to be cleaned up. The Steelers were pretty good on early downs against New England, but when it came time to make a play to get off the field, they couldn’t execute. There’s no doubt that getting better on third down defensively will be a focus, and it’s something that could make the Steelers a much better football team.
Frankly, the Steelers don’t look very good right now, and the general sentiment has been that they should’ve lost in Week 3. They made enough splash plays to overcome yielding 369 total yards and allowing New England to run 71 plays. If they can be even 50% better on third and fourth downs, then they’ll be a better football team. There are a lot of new pieces defensively that do need time to jell, but at some point, that won’t be an excuse anymore.
The Steelers simply have to be better, and Heyward knows it. It’ll just come down to executing, and if they can, there’s hope this defense can start to play like an elite unit.