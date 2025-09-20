New Study Shows Jaylen Warren Isn’t Getting Any Help From His Offensive Line

If it feels like RB Jaylen Warren is fighting for every yard he’s gained, that’s mostly because it’s true. As shared by one stat-heavy Twitter/X account, Warren is being afforded as little running room as nearly any running back in football. Per this chart from @AccountStat, Warren is averaging roughly 0.5 yards before contact per rush, one of the worst of any starting running back.

Yards Before Contact x Yards After Contact pic.twitter.com/WsVqTZMRNP — Stat Acccount (@AcccountStat) September 17, 2025

Essentially, the chart answers the question of “how much help is the offensive line giving the running back?” In Pittsburgh, not much. That’s clear on the eye test and in the metrics. Only a handful of backs like the Las Vegas Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty, Cincinnati Bengals’ Chase Brown and Cleveland Browns’ Dylan Sampson, three players running behind sub-par lines, are worse.

Warren himself isn’t shining after-contact with a figure that dips just below average. Of course, backs who are able to avoid contact initially can accelerate and have a better chance of breaking tackles once up to speed.

Two starting runners Pittsburgh has faced this year are shining in this metric. The New York Jets’ Breece Hall ranks highly in after-contact rushing yards even after a 29-yard performance in Week Two against the Buffalo Bills. And the Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker ranks well in both categories after ripping the Steelers for more than 8 yards per carry last Sunday.

It’s no surprise to see the best backs in football. The Baltimore Ravens’ Derrick Henry leads the NFL in yards-after-contact. The Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne also rank well in that top right quadrant.

Through two games, the Steelers as a unit rank 30th in rushing attempts, 30th in rushing yards, 30th in yards per carry, and are without a rushing touchdown. If there’s a bright spot, Warren ranks 13th among all running backs in success rate at 56 percent. Backup Kenneth Gainwell is faring much worse, 59th out of 63 total qualifiers at 33.3 percent. A strong batting average in baseball. Less so for an NFL runner.