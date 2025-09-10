New Steelers Safety Jabrill Peppers’ Jersey Number Revealed

New Pittsburgh Steelers S Jabrill Peppers will wear No. 40. His new number was revealed with his addition to the team website after his signing became official this morning.

Recently, No. 40 has primarily been a linebacker number for the Steelers. It was worn by LB Devin Harper earlier this year, and in the past, it’s been donned by LBs Blake Martinez, Jamir Jones and Tegray Scales. The last skill position player to don No. 40 for the Steelers was RB Tony Brooks-James, who wore it in 2019, the same season as RB Kerrith Whyte Jr.

The last Steelers defensive back to don No. 40 was Myron Bell, who wore the number from 1994-1997 and then again in 2001. Bell and TE Preston Carpenter are the two most notable Steelers who have worn No. 40.

Peppers has never worn the number in his career, wearing 22 from 2017-18 with the Cleveland Browns and then 21 with the New York Giants from 2019-2021. He switched to No. 3 with the New England Patriots in 2022 and then wore No. 5 from 2023-2024 with the Patriots.

With S DeShon Elliott dealing with an MCL sprain, Peppers will provide another option at safety along with Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill. He’s a versatile player who likes to get downhill and was a captain with the Patriots. Elliott has already been ruled out of the Steelers’ Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, and Peppers could make his Steelers debut Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

For his career, Peppers has 511 total tackles, seven interceptions and 30 tackles for a loss. He’s also forced six fumbles in his career and has been credited with 35 passes defensed.

He was one of the best veteran safeties on the market, and the Steelers moved quickly to bring him in after Elliott’s injury. There’s no guarantee he’ll play this weekend as he gets up to speed with Pittsburgh’s scheme, but given its lack of safety depth, there’s a decent shot that Peppers gets some playing time this weekend.