New Projections Show Steeler Nation Will Take Over Jets’ Stadium Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most passionate NFL fan bases. While the team hasn’t been as successful in recent years, its fans haven’t gone anywhere. That’s evident at every home game, and even during away games. The Steelers are set to open the regular season Sunday on the road against the New York Jets. However, the Jets might not get home-field advantage, according to one estimation shared by ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini.

“The Vivid Seats fan forecast projects 48% of MetLife Stadium will be Steelers fans on Sunday against the Jets,” Cimini wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “If accurate, wow.”

That figure might be surprising to outsiders, but not to Steelers fans. It’s common for them to take over opposing teams’ stadiums. Last season, Steelers fans showed out in full force on the road against the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Falcons game was also the Steelers’ season opener last year. The crowd played a factor in them winning that game, even forcing the Falcons to use a silent count on offense. The Falcons had a new coaching staff and quarterback in 2024, just like the Jets do this year.

Therefore, history could repeat itself in the Steelers’ Week 1 game this year. The Jets are hoping to start their new regime off on the right foot, but the Steelers could hand them a loss instead.

It’s also important to note that fan interest in the Steelers appeared to be even higher this offseason. Loads of people showed up at several training camp practices to get a look at the team. Now, with actual games set to be played, it won’t be shocking to see Steelers fans showing up in droves to watch their favorite team.

The Steelers’ game against the Jets should have a little extra intrigue because of the quarterbacks involved. This could be Aaron Rodgers final year in the NFL, and he spent the past two seasons with the Jets. While he has downplayed the significance of facing his former team, it’s still a key part of this matchup.

He’s not the only quarterback set to battle his former team in that game, either. Justin Fields is the Jets’ starting quarterback, and he was with the Steelers last year. Like Rodgers, Fields said he isn’t treating Week 1 any differently because of that, but it still adds a little more drama.

Hopefully, the Steelers fans in attendance will get to see the new-look team walk away with a win. Rodgers has a recent history of starting slow, but that’s not anything the Steelers aren’t used to from their quarterback.

Perhaps the crowd will once again help them start the season undefeated.