New ESPN Poll Reveals Early QB1 Ahead Of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft class is expected to be one where the quarterback position dominates. There are a lot of big names and plenty of talent at the position, which lines up nicely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be looking for an upgrade at the position.

Through the first four weeks of the season, the quarterbacks have seemingly underwhelmed, with some believing it hasn’t delivered on the promise just yet. But there’s still plenty of talent at the position.

And there’s one clear QB1 in the class, at least right now.

In an ESPN poll asking 25 NFL scouts and executives who projects as the top quarterback in the class right now, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers topped the charts.

According to ESPN, Sellers edged out LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier with eight votes to seven, while Miami (FL) QB Carson Beck received three votes. Oklahoma’s John Mateer (three), Penn State’s Drew Allar (two), Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt (one) and Texas’ Arch Manning (one) rounded out the poll.

Who is QB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft? We polled 25 NFL scouts and executives for the answer. We got seven different quarterbacks in our poll, indicative of how wide-open this year is for quarterbacks and the draft. https://t.co/Xp2fPspMDg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 20, 2025

Sellers is the big name at the position, outside of Manning. He’s the one with all the tools and traits of the new-age dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He has a big, strong arm and is great with the football in his hands. When it comes to size and traits, he’s the ideal guy for QB1.

On the year, Sellers has thrown for 431 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, completing 64% of his passes. He’s rushed for just 45 yards and a touchdown, but he remains a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands.

In the summer scouting piece for Steelers Depot, Jonathan Heitritter raved about Sellers as one of the top QBs in the 2026 class.

“LaNorris Sellers is a big, young passer who oozes talent at the quarterback position. He has the measurables and skill set you want in a franchise quarterback and showcased his upside on the back half of the 2024 season, getting it done through the air and on the ground.”

“He’s got the most physical talent,” one veteran scout told ESPN. “His ability to scramble and make plays with his feet as a runner. He’s instinctive, and the ball comes out quick. He’s got a unique talent level. The kid, his story and how he got there. He’s got a toughness to him. It intrigues people.

“He’s got the makeup, intangibles and ability to run. He’s got the most potential to be an impact player.”

While Nussmeier might be the more pro-ready quarterback, considering he’s the son of an NFL quarterbacks coach, Beck has more experience, and Manning has the name, at least, Sellers has all the tools and traits at the position to be a special one.

The class might be a bit underwhelming so far through the first four weeks, but there remains plenty of intrigue at the position at the top of the class, which should bode well for the Black and Gold.