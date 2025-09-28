New Details About Steelers QB Skylar Thompson Getting Robbed Emerge

There’s new details after Pittsburgh Steelers QB Skylar Thompson was jumped and robbed Saturday morning in Dublin. Per The Irish Times, the incident occurred around 2:30 AM/local time in the “Dame Street area.”

Per the paper’s Conor Gallagher.

“Skylar Thompson, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered minor injuries in the alleged incident, which took place in the Dame Street area at around 2.30am.

He was treated by emergency services at the scene and did not require hospital treatment, sources said.

The alleged incident happened during an interaction between the football player and a group of males in the Temple Bar area.”

The Irish Times reports Thompson’s cell phone was stolen as part of the robbery. The paper also notes no “formal complaint” has been made to local police. Dame Street is located in downtown Dublin, about 35 minutes (and 18 miles) from The Carton House where the Steelers stayed after flying in Friday morning.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero early Sunday morning. The Steelers released a brief statement, acknowledging the situation and noting the team is working with the NFL to “gather more information.” Shortly after, the players union offered a statement supporting Thompson.

Statement on the Dublin incident involving Skylar Thompson. pic.twitter.com/j5NpX2Yydj — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 28, 2025

Thompson, signed by Pittsburgh this winter, is on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered early in the regular season. He was not eligible to play but made the trip.

Per the PPG’s Brian Batko, the Steelers were not allowed to venture out Saturday night because of the incident.

“I don’t know what happened,” RT Troy Fautanu said via Batko and the Post-Gazette. “I wish he would’ve been with me. Obviously, you never leave anybody behind, so it’s unfortunate that it happened.”

Reportedly, Thompson did not speak with the media after the game. During his press conference, Mike Tomlin was not asked about the situation. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt was asked but offered no comment.

“I don’t have enough to comment on that,” he told reporters via the team website.

Pittsburgh has an upcoming Week 5 bye that will likely feature limited media availability and player interaction. After the Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Tomlin hinted the team would get together Monday before having the rest of the week off.