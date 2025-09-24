‘Never Should Have Let Him Go’: Vikings DC Brian Flores Could Be Key To Pittsburgh Losing, Ben Roethlisberger Says

Brian Flores will be on the opposite sideline of Mike Tomlin for the first time since he worked for the Steelers in 2022. Now in his third season as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, he will go toe-to-toe with his good friend. According to former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, however, Tomlin should’ve never let it get to this point.
In fact, on his Footbahlin podcast, he cited Flores for why he’s leaning toward the Vikings winning. “The needle’s moving like this [gestures to one side], and it’s because I’m afraid of our line, that they’re not gonna get it done”, Roethlisberger said. “And Flores is gonna take advantage of it, because he’s a very good defensive coordinator. He knows what he’s doing. We never should have let him, go, and he’s gonna find a way to attack”.
After rising in the ranks of the Patriots organization under Bill Belichick, Brian Flores earned a head-coaching job in Miami. He served there for three seasons before his surprising firing. During the subsequent coach hiring cycle, he filed suit against the league, citing discrimination and violation of the Rooney Rule.
With that move, he became virtually untouchable around the league. Mike Tomlin, however, made no secret about his motivation for hiring Flores as a senior defensive assistant. As he said, he knew he was in a position to do something, and he decided to use that position.
Last season, Flores’s Vikings had the fifth-ranked scoring defense and recorded the most takeaways. Although they gave up passing yards, they ranked second in rushing yards allowed. This season, they rank in the top 10 in both yards and points allowed, currently third in takeaways.
Although he only spent one season with the Steelers, Brian Flores made an impact with them. And the feeling was mutual, for certain. Pittsburgh signed former Vikings DL Dean Lowry last year, and when he came to Pittsburgh, he said Flores learned a lot from Tomlin. Apologies in advance if that in any way damages a good narrative.
The Steelers had just promoted Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator when they hired Flores as senior defensive assistant. Austin had worn the latter title for the previous three seasons. While many felt Tomlin should have retained Flores as his defensive coordinator, that’s not how the Steelers operate.
But Ben Roethlisberger certainly seems to think he should have. To be as transparent as possible, we had some debate in trying to transcribe this quote from his podcast, but you’ll have to judge for yourself as to what exactly you hear at the 38:28 mark. I have him saying that Flores is “better than Coach Austin”. At least one of us felt he said, “not better”. Because of the ambiguity, we opted not to run with it. But if that’s indeed what he said, that’s a pretty significant claim for Roethlisberger to make about one of the Steelers’ coaches.