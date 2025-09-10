‘Need Those Guys To Be Elite’: Kyle Long Expects Steelers’ Defense To Bounce Back In Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers barely escaped Week 1 with a win, defeating the New York Jets. Much of that was thanks to their offense. Surprisingly, the Steelers’ defense played poorly in Week 1, getting bullied by the Jets. However, they played much better to end the game, specifically on the Jets’ final two drives. This week, they’re set to play the Seattle Seahawks, and former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long thinks their defense will build off that strong finish.

“I’m talking about the Steelers making the Seahawks one-dimensional,” Long said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “They want to see Sam Darnold drop back and throw. Also important to point out, Steelers have the most expensive defense in the National Football League by I think $18 million.

“You’re gonna need those guys to be elite and show up every week. I like the way that defense responded at the end of this game, and I think it carries over. Give me the Steelers.”

Week 2 presents an opportunity for the Steelers’ defense to shake off its poor showing against the Jets. The Seahawks’ offense had an ugly Week 1. New quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t impress, throwing for only 150 yards with zero touchdowns. Meanwhile, their run game didn’t get much going either. Their top two running backs combined for only 67 yards on 22 carries.

The Seahawks’ offense isn’t devoid of talent, though. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba exploded in the season opener, catching nine passes for 124 yards. Also, their offensive line has several solid players, such as Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, and Abraham Lucas. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet form a dynamic duo, too.

Therefore, this game should be a good stress test for the Steelers’ defense. If they play poorly defensively again, then they could be a bigger problem than at first anticipated.

Seeing how the Steelers do against the Seahawks’ run game will be especially important. To end 2024, they struggled stopping teams on the ground. Week 1 was more of the same. For the Steelers to actually compete in the AFC, they’ll need to patch that hole.

We’ll see if Mike Tomlin and company can turn that unit around and prove that Week 1 was a fluke. With how their offense played, if the Steelers can fix their defense, then they could look like an actual threat to some of the AFC’s better teams. Long believes in the Steelers, and hopefully, they do exactly what he believes they’re capable of.