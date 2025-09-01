Najee Harris Provides Health Update, Expects To Play In Season Opener

In four seasons, Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris hasn’t missed an NFL game. He doesn’t plan on breaking that streak later this week. After a freak 4th of July fireworks eye injury, Harris has missed much of the summer. Returning to practice last week, Harris spoke with reporters Monday and sounded confident he’d suit up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Via beat reporter Daniel Popper, Harris said he’s been “ramping up” and hopes to play while noting his eye injury was merely “superficial.”

Najee Harris said he is expects to play against the Chiefs on Friday in Brazil: “I’m ramping up to it.” Did not want to get into any details on what happened in the fireworks accident. Said his vision has not been affected and called the eye injury “superficial.” pic.twitter.com/T7xoqDVodX — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 1, 2025

The “superficial” language is the same as that used by his agent Doug Hendrickson days after Harris’ injury. Hendrickson downplayed how impactful the injury would be. His comments seemed to understate its seriousness, considering Harris spent the summer on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list before recently being activated off it ahead of cutdowns.

The fact that Harris was activated is a sign the Chargers expect him to play sooner or later. He’ll have two fewer days to get prepared than most. The Chargers play on Friday against the Chiefs in Brazil as the league continues its global expansion.

Once he hits the field, Harris will split time with rookie Omarion Hampton. The timeshare could be split down the middle until one proves they’re worthy of the majority of the Chargers’ snaps. Harris and Hampton fit the mold of physical runners in Jim Harbaugh’s old-school brand of football, though Hampton is more explosive. Harris rushed for 1,000-yards in all four seasons with the Steelers, a streak that may end with his new team.

Even if Harris misses the opener, he’ll be ready for his “revenge” game against Pittsburgh in Week 10, a Sunday night showdown in Los Angeles. Harris is one of several 2025 free agents who signed with the Chargers. Cornerback Donte Jackson also inked a deal there while WR Mike Williams returned to Los Angeles before retiring at the start of training camp.