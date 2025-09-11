‘My Boy Just Loved Football Again’: DK Metcalf Says Aaron Rodgers Needed ‘Change Of Scenery’

After a disappointing end to the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked to change their offense as much as possible. Their first dramatic move to kick off the offseason was to trade a second-round pick for DK Metcalf. Then, one of their last moves was to sign Aaron Rodgers just before minicamp.

Those two took the field for the first time last Sunday in a dramatic win over the New York Jets. Each of those investments paid off in that win as well. Metcalf had four receptions for 83 yards, and Rodgers was spectacular with four touchdown passes and nearly 250 yards passing. It was a stark difference from his time with the Jets, but Metcalf thinks the veteran quarterback just had to find his love for the game again.

“I think coming here was like a breath of fresh air for him,” Metcalf told Yahoo Sports’ Rich Kleinman. “He’s flying around the field, he’s running around, joking in the huddle. I think my boy just loved football again, and I think that’s the positive about a change of scenery.”

When the Steelers were waiting months for Rodgers to make a decision, they caught a lot of heat for it. One of the reasons was his potential impact on the locker room. During his disastrous two years in New York, a lot of things happened off the field. Coaches were fired, Rodgers made weekly media appearances, and in the midst of a 5-12 season in 2024 none of it looked good.

That was about as toxic as a situation can get. And in Pittsburgh, it’s been the exact opposite. Aaron Rodgers has embraced his new challenge, and all the credibility in the building is making things easier for him. He’s got all the trust in the world in Mike Tomlin, and vice versa. He doesn’t have to be the leader of the locker room, either, with all the veterans who’ve already established themselves in Pittsburgh.

One big issue with the Jets last year involved adversity. When things weren’t going right, they really went downhill without any real leadership in the locker room. It’s only been one week in Pittsburgh, but there have been good signs so far. Rodgers helped the Steelers to a win while getting rocked and going down by double digits early in the game. There was no finger pointing whatsoever.

It’s still a long season ahead of us. However, Aaron Rodgers has been everything Steelers fans asked for and more. His first performance was arguably the best quarterback play the Steelers have had in half a decade. If he keeps playing at this level, he’ll only keep proving Tomlin and Omar Khan right in their decision to wait for him.