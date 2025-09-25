Multiple Analysts Warn Steelers’ Game ‘Against Vikings ‘Could Get Ugly’

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a long flight home from Dublin. Two ESPN analysts warned the Steelers may be overmatched Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. Facing a defense that’s multiple and chaotic, Pittsburgh’s offense must perform better than it has. Or else the team won’t have a chance.

“They’re not great at running the football,” ESPN analyst and former NFL player Andrew Hawkins said Thursday on Get Up. “And down the field, it’s like when Aaron Rodgers is in the pocket, he is affected by pressure for whatever reason. And it’s just not typical what we see from him. You’re going against a Brian Flores defense with those exotic pressures. It could get ugly.”

Rodgers’ passing game has been concentrated on short throws. The vertical passing game largely hasn’t been there, and the only chunk plays Pittsburgh’s created are via penalty. The running game has also faltered and is among the worst in football. The Steelers’ offensive line is central to both issues, struggling to consistently protect Rodgers while failing to open up running lanes thanks to a myriad of problems.

Facing Minnesota could only exacerbate those problems. Flores’ defense is arguably the most creative in the league with a talented and veteran roster able to digest his playbook. The Vikings are one week removed from forcing five turnovers, two of which were returned for touchdowns, in a blowout win against the Cincinnati Bengals. A year ago, they tormented then-New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers with three interceptions and three sacks in a London win. Rodgers will aim to avoid a repeat performance. Not everyone is convinced he will.

“They’re not gonna be able to run the ball against this defense,” Dan Orlovsky said of Pittsburgh. “This offensive run game is not good. If they don’t have success in that, this is going to be an ugly morning, Sunday morning in Ireland.”

Pittsburgh’s last international game came in 2013. Also facing the Vikings, the Steelers started slow and ultimately fell, 34-27. Another loss Sunday would put Pittsburgh at .500 heading into its bye. It would be a missed chance to gain ground on a division off to a slow start. And a disappointing way to spend the first NFL regular-season game in Ireland, one that means so much to the organization. A loss that would sting more than others.