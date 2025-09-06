Moving Target: T.J. Watt Is ‘All In’ On Tweaking His Game If It Helps Steelers Win

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive cornerstone T.J. Watt is set to expand his horizons. After signing a $123 million contract extension as part of the richest deal for a non-quarterback in NFL history (at the time of signing), Watt is looking to bounce back from an 11.5-sack season, his third-lowest total. That dip came after he posted 19 sacks in 2023, and the Steelers may try make it harder for opposing offenses to key on Watt in 2025.

When asked by George Von Benko of SportsLine, if he will move around the formation this season, Watt did not play coy.

“I’m definitely open to it. Last year, we tried a few snaps on the right side, but it was limited,” he said. “This year, it’s about moving around more—left, right, even inside—to keep offenses off balance. It’ll be game-plan specific, depending on who we’re facing, but I’m all in for whatever helps us win.”

That willingness signals a significant shift. Last season, teams slowed down Watt with chips, double-teams, and quick throws, neutralizing his impact late in the year. Pittsburgh has since experimented with making him less stationary, sliding him from his usual left outside linebacker position to the right side.

During training camp practices in Latrobe, Watt lined up on the right side — the same side where he collected five of his seven sacks as a rookie in 2017 — for 20-25 snaps, per Alex Kozora. How much of it they have done during closed practices will likely reveal itself soon with the Steelers opening the regular season Sunday against the New York Jets.

Watt’s resume already speaks for itself with 108 career sacks and 331 solo tackles. He hit the century mark in style last season, logging his 100th sack against Dallas. If these new alignments hit, Watt has a real chance at a fourth sack title and another Defensive Player of the Year bid.

For a Pittsburgh team eyeing a playoff run, Watt’s versatility might be the X factor that takes the defense from very good to championship caliber.

Expect Watt and the Steelers to trot out those new wrinkles against the Jets at MetLife Stadium and remind everyone why he’s still one of the most disruptive players in football.