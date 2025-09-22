‘Missing Piece’ Derrick Harmon ‘Shut Up A Lot Of People’ In Debut, Kaboly Says

We finally got our first chance to see Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DL Derrick Harmon Sunday. He made his regular-season debut against the New England Patriots and did not disappoint. He finished the game with two total tackles, a tackle for a loss, his first NFL sack, and one quarterback hit.

Not bad for a rookie who missed the first two games of the season while recuperating from a knee injury suffered in preseason. Can Derrick Harmon build on this debut to help boost the Steelers’ defensive line and their defense overall? Insider Mark Kaboly seems to think so.

“He didn’t seem overwhelmed whatsoever,” Kaboly said Monday on The Fan Morning Show. “He didn’t seem like he was winded, he didn’t seem like a guy who hasn’t played in a month. If that’s any indication of where he’s going from this point forward, you have to love it. We sat here widely last week saying, where all our hopes and dreams of the Steelers’ defense is on a rookie who’s never played before. I think he pretty much shut a lot of people up yesterday. That maybe he is that missing piece that they needed.”

The Steelers obviously thought very highly of him in this year’s NFL draft. They took him 21st overall after he had 55 quarterback pressures last season at Oregon. And Harmon’s ability to penetrate and disrupt showed up in his first NFL game. He also showed plenty of strength fighting double-teams.

But putting that kind of pressure on a rookie? Sure, top-five and top-10 picks make that kind of impact. But the 21st-overall pick? Isn’t it a bit crazy to think that he could be the key piece the Steelers are missing?

Yes, it is. But after his performance against the Patriots, maybe Derrick Harmon is one of the key pieces for the defense this season. The Steelers certainly need more impact players, and the early returns are promising.

So, where does Harmon go from here?

“Right now, I’m maybe overstating it a little bit,” Kaboly said. “But moving forward, I can see him 60, 70, 80% of the snaps. And being a guy that is just very disruptive; you need it on that right side of the defensive line.”

Harmon logged 35 snaps on Sunday, less than 50 percent of the Steelers’ total defensive snaps. But, if he continues to build up his endurance and strength, perhaps he can approach that range of snap counts. And if he can do that while maintaining his explosiveness, he’s going to be a problem for opposing offensive linemen.

And that’s good news for a Steelers defense that has struggled. If they’re able to generate more consistent pressure on quarterbacks and move the line more in the run game, the defense will get back to being where it should be.

And Derrick Harmon impressed more than just Mark Kaboly. He caught the eye of his teammate and a player he looks up to in DT Cam Heyward. Harmon impressed Heyward with his conditioning and his strength. How must that feel?