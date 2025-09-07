Miles Killebrew Singles Out Two Rookies He’s Excited About For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class could have a significant impact in the season opener—but you might not notice it. The only rookie set to start is Derrick Harmon, but a knee injury has already ruled him out. Others, however, will see significant playing time, albeit on special teams. And Steelers special teams captain Miles Killebrew is excited, particularly about two of them.

“There’s guys that I’m very excited to see out there, specifically some rookies, like this guy two lockers down”, Killebrew said, referring to Steelers seventh-round rookie Carson Bruener, via Mike Prisuta writing for the team’s website. Bruener edged out special teams mainstay Mark Robinson to claim the fifth inside linebacker spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

“I think Carson [Bruener]’s going to be an exciting guy on special teams for us”, Killebrew added. Of Steelers fourth-round rookie outside linebacker Jack Sawyer, he said, he is “another guy that is going to be someone I’m excited to see out there. We’re gonna have a good year on special teams, I’m excited for it”.

Rookies are always a core part of any team’s special teams unit, though the Steelers put more into special teams than most. Coordinator Danny Smith has a leaguewide reputation, and his units have made an impact. Blocked punts and field goals, forced fumbles, trick plays-the works. They don’t always work out, but the schematics are there.

Many of the Steelers’ rookies logged many special teams snaps during the preseason. Carson Bruener led the way with 64 snaps, Jack Sawyer third with 42. College free agent S Sebastian Castro, currently on the practice squad, logged 50. Pro Football Focus credits Bruener with six tackles, Sawyer with two, on special teams.

Kaleb Johnson and Yahya Black each logged a handful of special teams snaps among the Steelers’ rookies. However, one player of note is Logan Lee, a second-year player who spent his rookie season on IR. He logged 30 special teams snaps, including a cameo at long snapper in Week 2. He is on the roster, though it’s unclear if he will dress.

While Bruener figures to be exclusive to special teams, Sawyer will log snaps on defense for the Steelers. He is one of their top backup outside linebackers and will be in a rotation along with Nick Herbig. Herbig is currently ailing, so Sawyer should play an even bigger defensive role in the opener.

Pittsburgh lost 300 special teams snaps from last year by not retaining Mark Robinson. On the practice squad, James Pierre accounted for 254, Jeremiah Moon 220. Tyler Matakevich, who missed games, logged 194. Beanie Bishop Jr., also on the practice squad, logged 175. In other words, the Steelers have a lot of snaps to make up for, and the rookie class will be a big part of it—especially Carson Bruener and Jack Sawyer.