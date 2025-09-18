Miles Killebrew Shares Advice For Kaleb Johnson, Confident He Can ‘Get It Done’

Kaleb Johnson is in the doghouse right now, but his teammates are lifting him up and remain confident in him. The rookie third-round pick already has two significant mistakes in two games, putting the ball in danger. After his inexcusable gaffe last week, the Steelers have taken him off kick returns. But special teams captain Miles Killebrew knows he’s working hard and shared advice for him.

“He’s got to have short-term memory, for sure”, he said of Johnson, via the Steelers’ website. The video, previously uploaded, is not currently online as of publishing time. “We all have parts of our game that we wish we had back. Otherwise we would have come out with the victory, if we all played perfectly. He’s just got to put his head down and continue to work. It requires a certain level of humility, which I know he has. I’m confident in his ability to go out there and get it done”.

A third-round pick out of Iowa, Kaleb Johnson is a running back who seems tailor-made for the Steelers’ system. So far, he has just a couple snaps on offense but has handled kick return duties. Unfortunately, he has displayed what seem to be some rookie jitters, playing tentatively. He has previously said that he liked to return kicks to help his nerves to start a game.

In the second half last Sunday, Kaleb Johnson tried to field a kickoff that took an awkward upward bounce. Whether it grazed his helmet is unclear, but also immaterial. Once the ball traveled past him, he gave up, evidently assuming that ended the play. The Seahawks knew better and pursued the ball, recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown.

“Listen, we all have to know the rules, and that’s the first step in being able to execute”, Killebrew said. “I know that Kaleb’s doing everything he can to make sure that he’s prepared for his next opportunity, whenever that might be”.

When Mike Tomlin acknowledged he was removing Johnson from kick returns, he also made clear that he wants the rookie to earn back his role. In the meantime, it’s unclear whether he will play on offense. Through the first two game, he has hardly done that, anyway. He has carried the ball twice, totaling negative yardage.

Even still, the response to Johnson’s awful start has been disproportionate to reality. We simply haven’t seen enough of him to make any kind of judgement about what kind of player he will be. And the Steelers didn’t draft him to be their kick returner, anyway. For all we know, he will still develop into their future bell-cow runner. In the meantime, he just has to look to the next play, the next rep, the next opportunity, and focus on improving. And knowing the rules, of course.