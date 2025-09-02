Mike Tomlin Talks RB Usage Ahead Of Season Opener, Congratulates Jaylen Warren

Heading into Week 1, the Steelers have quite an interesting backfield. It includes newcomers, one in the form of a veteran with Kenneth Gainwell and a rookie in Kaleb Johnson. Yet, the leader of that group in their Week 1 matchup against the Jets is a familiar face in Jaylen Warren.

“Certainly, he’ll be our feature running back,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “We’re not opposed, obviously, to utilizing Kenny G and Kaleb, and I’m sure you’ll see them. At what time, and to what degree, will be determined how the game unfolds.”

Over the past few years, many Steelers fans have been wanting to see Warren get his chance as the starting running back. That will happen Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The decision to start Warren was never really in doubt. He’s the only player in the backfield who was on the roster last year, and although he has never been the lead back in Pittsburgh until now, he’s got more experience and production as a runner than the other two members of the backfield.

Jaylen Warren also made the news this week for a different reason, signing a two-year contract extension with the team.

“His progress has been very evident. And he’s to be congratulated,” Tomlin said. “That guy has gone from undrafted, as you mentioned, to getting second contract business. And certainly, he’s been deserving of that. Certainly proud and happy of Jaylen.”

While Warren is the starter, it will be interesting to see how the other two are used. Johnson is a workhorse back and describes himself as a player who gets better with each carry. Gainwell is easily the most agile of the three, and serves a variety of different roles, including lining up as a receiver and running routes. While he won’t be leading the team in carries, Gainwell’s versatility does allow him to see plenty of usage in different ways.

It’s Jaylen Warren’s backfield for now. However, Pittsburgh has two solid options in Gainwell and Johnson, too. Those two, especially Johnson, could take on a larger workload as the year goes on. Sunday gives us our first look at how Tomlin plans to utilize his new backfield.