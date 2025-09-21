Mike Tomlin ‘Never Surprised’ By Dominance Of T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward In Win Over Patriots

Entering a matchup in which the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense needed to have a strong performance on the road, stars Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt did what they do best: dominate from start to finish.

The pair made a number of splash plays, getting after New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and also helping force a number of fumbles from Patriots running backs in the 21-14 win.

“97 and 90? Never surprised,” Tomlin said of his two defensive stars, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page.

The two have been under fire the first two weeks of the season as the Steelers’ defense has struggled. Neither had made much of an impact as pass rushers in the first two weeks and weren’t really changing games the way they have in the past. It also didn’t help that both found themselves in contract disputes this offseason, causing some portions of the fan base to have their patience wear thin with the two franchise pillars.

But that should all go away now after the dominant performance the two had in Foxboro.

Heyward started the game with a bang, sacking Maye early in the first quarter. He also was credited with half a sack after teaming up with rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who recorded his first sack in the NFL.

It wasn’t just his work rushing the passer, either. Heyward tipped a pass in the red zone late in the first half, leading to Brandin Echols’ interception that kept points off the board. He later punched out the football near the goal line on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, forcing another turnover.

Heyward finished the game with six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one battled pass and was outstanding all day. Watt was just as good, too.

Watt recovered one fumble, and finished with five tackles, two sacks and was around the football throughout the day. When the Steelers needed them the most, they stepped up in big ways and made plays, leading directly to the win.

For at least one week, even with some of the struggles on third and long and issues in coverage in the middle of the field, the Steelers’ defense looked good and helped win the football game. The Steelers can’t always rely on five turnovers, but hopefully this game is the nice springboard for the Black and Gold to start playing up to snuff.

They’ll be led by 97 and 90, too.