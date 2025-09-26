Mike Tomlin Hints How Steelers Will Use Jalen Ramsey Against Vikings

When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired standout defensive back Jalen Ramsey via trade in late June, they had visions of adding a lockdown cornerback, one that could not only take on 1-on-1 matchups and close down one side of the field, but one that could also move around between safety, boundary corner and slot corner, giving great versatility to the Steelers’ defense.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Ramsey has shown signs of being that difference maker in the secondary. But he’s also had some struggles.

There was the game-saving fourth down pass breakup in Week 1 against the New York Jets, a game in which he allowed just two receptions for six yards. Then, he had his first career interception with the Steelers in Week 2, but struggled to contain Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba all game.

In Week 3 he was very quiet against the Patriots, playing a season-high 15 snaps at free safety. New England didn’t really test him in the matchup, targeting receivers he was on just twice, with no receptions.

That could all change in Week 4 against a dynamic passing attack for the Minnesota Vikings, led by star receiver Justin Jefferson.

This type of matchup is what the Steelers went out and got Ramsey for though. For head coach Mike Tomlin, Ramsey will be a component of the man coverage looks against the likes of not only Jefferson, but standout tight end TJ Hockenson, too.

“We got a lot of confidence in Jalen, not only his playmaking ability and his competes, but his versatility,” Tomlin said to reporters Friday of Ramsey, according to video via Andy Jones on X. “We have enough schematic versatility that he does as a player, that we can match him up in a variety of circumstances, that we can position him to defend T.J. [Hockenson]. We can position him to defend Justin [Jefferson], and I’m sure you will see all of the above.

“Because it not only requires good players to minimize good players, but it requires good schematics. And he’s certainly a component of that for us defensively.”

The Steelers have shown a lot of confidence in Ramsey since acquiring him. They’ve thrown a lot at him, moving him around the defense and handing him a key role. Of course, his resume has earned him that.

For the most part, he’s stood up and made plays for the Black and Gold.

But this could be a different test entirely.

The last time Ramsey faced Jefferson and the Vikings came in 2021 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. That day, Jefferson went off for eight receptions for 116 yards. However, just three of those receptions and 24 yards were against Ramsey on five targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Ramsey also broke up a pass intended for Jefferson in that matchup.

That 2021 matchup was a long time ago, at least in NFL years. Ramsey is on the wrong side of 30 now, and has a lot of mileage on his body since that day. The Steelers might feel comfortable putting Ramsey on an island with Jefferson, but at this point in his career, schematics will be very important in the matchup in Ireland.

It cannot just be man versus man, line up and play football. If it is, Ramsey could really struggle, much like he did against Smith-Njigba in Week 2. He’s not as fast as he once was, while Jefferson remains at the height of his powers.

The Steelers’ scheme has come under fire early in the season, too, so that creates another challenge. They’re not as multiple and varied as other teams are. Teams know how they play, what they want to do and how they try to defend certain formations. So, the Steelers will have to try and mix it up this weekend to defend an explosive offense.

Sounds like Ramsey will be a big part of that. We’ll see if it works.