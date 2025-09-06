Mike Tomlin Hints How Jalen Ramsey Will Be Used Against Jets, May Not Shadow WR Garrett Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers view CB Jalen Ramsey as a No. 1 lockdown corner. But they also love his versatility and answers to every offensive test, leading Mike Tomlin to suggest Ramsey won’t follow New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson everywhere he goes Sunday. During his weekly Mike Tomlin Show, the Steelers’ head coach paused when asked if Ramsey would shadow Wilson all game.

“We’re gonna ask Jalen to do a lot of things, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin told host Bob Pompeani. “They do have a second-round tight end in Mason Taylor, who’s a big-time vertical threat in his time down and in LSU. And that’s further evidence of the discussion that we’re talking about traditional or non-traditional number twos. They invested quite a bit in that young man.”

During the summer and preseason, Ramsey didn’t spend most of his time on the outside. When Pittsburgh was in its nickel package, he primarily aligned in the slot. In the Steelers’ base 3-4, he played safety. Versatility is something Tomlin and the coaching staff have praised Ramsey for, Tomlin repeating to Pompeani that Ramsey was the Steelers’ No. 1 prospect at cornerback and safety in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ramsey’s size and physicality make him a worthwhile player to match up on Taylor. The Jets’ second-round pick, he is listed at 6-5 and 251 pounds. Son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason has the bloodlines the Steelers typically covet. Pittsburgh has speed at linebacker in Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson, but Tomlin’s comment suggests Ramsey may spend part of Sunday afternoon covering and trying to take away Taylor.

“It’s been reported in the team-development process that he’s been a significant component of their passing game,” Tomlin said. “There’ll be someone representing the quote-unquote number two. It might come at us in the form of a vertical threat tight end like Mason Taylor. And so we better be thoughtful about how we match up on people.”

With a deep group of cornerbacks, there’s confidence in Darius Slay or Joey Porter Jr. matching up on Wilson, potentially receiving bracket coverage from a safety over the top. If Wilson and Taylor can be minimized, even if that’s easier said than done, the Jets will have to resort to Plan C and D to win the game. And Pittsburgh is likely to come out on top. Ramsey could provide immediate dividends in helping those winning efforts.