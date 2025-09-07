Mike Tomlin Has No ‘Guardrails’ On Aaron Rodgers

Mike Tomlin’s handed Aaron Rodgers the keys to the Ferrari. Despite not signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers until June and not fully practicing with the team until late July, Rodgers has no restrictions on the cusp of making his debut this afternoon against the New York Jets. A stark contrast to other quarterbacks of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

“Not at this juncture,” Tomlin told Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola when asked if Rodgers had any constraints. “I’ve just got so much respect for his experience and expertise. There certainly are conversations about the capabilities of those we compete against and the potential schematics that guys like [Jets DC Steve Wilks] will deploy, but I hadn’t put any guardrails or boundaries and so forth on him like I’ve done with less experienced quarterbacks or less established quarterbacks.”

Compare that to a season ago when, as Labriola offered to Tomlin, Justin Fields was instructed to avoid the middle of the field in Week One. Tomlin cited Atlanta Falcons FS Jessie Bates as the primary reason why. No matter who Rodgers is facing, the entire playbook and field will be open to him.

Since Roethlisberger’s retirement, Tomlin’s offensive focus has been about being risk-adverse. Avoiding turnovers and relying on a stout defense and elite kicker to win. A philosophy that’s had Pittsburgh punching above its weight in the regular season, but getting knocked out against the AFC’s powerhouses in the playoffs. That’s changing with Rodgers. A quarterback with the lowest interception rate in NFL history combined with four league MVPs.

“I’m working with a guy who’s got some experience and expertise in that space, and so shame on me if I don’t utilize those things,” Tomlin told Labriola.

From 2022-2024, only two teams have fewer turnovers than the Steelers’ 52. But only two teams have fewer touchdowns than the Steelers’ 97, too. Simply put, Pittsburgh must produce more.

Even with Rodgers, the Steelers will have balance. Pittsburgh doesn’t want Rodgers to replicate the 584 pass attempts from a season ago, second-most in the league. Taking some of the pressure off his shoulders with a steady running game and strong defense remain core components of how Pittsburgh plans to win. But no longer are there bowling alley bumpers limiting what’s on the quarterback’s menu. Rodgers is ordering a la carte in the hope of the most successful Steelers’ offense in years.