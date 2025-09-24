Mike Tomlin Glad Of Nick Herbig’s Shorter Stature: ‘Probably Why We Got Him In Round Four’

Steelers OLB Nick Herbig has his share of fans, and he also has a knack for splash plays. So why was he a fourth-round pick? Granted, even in Pittsburgh, he sits behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, which is by no means an admonishment. But his play certainly suggests a talent beyond that of a typical mid-round draft pick, most would agree.

During his Tuesday press conference, reporters pressed HC Mike Tomlin about Herbig. Asked about how he is successful on the edge despite his smaller frame, he said, “I think that’s probably why we got him in Round Four”, via the Steelers’ website. Herbig unquestionably lacks prototypical size to play on the edge. During the draft, some speculated that he could move to off-ball linebacker. But since entering the NFL, he has shown that he can hang on the edge.

Nick Herbig, Tomlin said, “doesn’t necessarily look like an outside linebacker, but he has an outside linebacker’s game, and he plays like one. That’s why you’re able to get people sometimes a little bit later in the draft than maybe their tape would indicate, because they don’t fit the quote/unquote cookie cutter component of it. We’ve never had any reservations about his game or what he’s capable of. His stature is his stature”.

The Steelers list Herbig at 6-2, 240 pounds. In comparison, Watt is 6-4, 252 pounds; Highsmith is 6-2, 242; and Jack Sawyer is 6-4, 260 pounds. That listed weight might be generous for Herbig, and he also has shorter-than ideal arms. Like James Harrison, however, he uses his stature to his advantage to get underneath tackles.

In 718 career defensive snaps, Herbig has 9.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He recorded a strip sack in the Steelers’ win this Sunday, with an interception the week before. Along with three fumble recoveries, he has a knack for making plays. As he approaches a full starter’s season’s worth of snaps, his true production level is coming into focus.

“Certainly, he has the potential for splash”, Tomlin said of Herbig. “That has been a component of his game since day zero. He’s good in passing circumstances, he has a feel for the game, he’s ball aware. I don’t believe any of us are surprised by his ability to produce sack-fumbles or come up with the football. He’s done that since day zero he got here”.

Some like Nick Herbig enough to believe the Steelers should trade Alex Highsmith. Highsmith is set to miss his second game of the season with an injury, and it’s not clear what his status will be on the other side of the bye. But for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, they’re certainly not about to trade away pass rushers. It’s taken them long enough to build up the stable of pass-rushers they have now.