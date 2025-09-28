Mike Tomlin Explains Why Jaylen Warren Was Inactive Against Vikings: ‘He Wanted To’ Play

Jaylen Warren popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee issue, officially being labeled questionable for today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Reports indicated he would play, but he was a surprise inactive 90 minutes before kickoff. Mike Tomlin explained why they made that decision after the Steelers’ 24-21 win.

“Jaylen was a pre-game decision. That’s why we listed him as questionable. He worked out prior to the game, we just didn’t feel good enough. Didn’t want to put him in a uniform and then he wouldn’t be able to finish and then you’re working a guy short,” Tomlin said Sunday via the Steelers’ YouTube. “Jaylen’s a tough guy, he wanted to do it, but I just thought it was prudent not to. But I also got a great deal of confidence in Kenny Gainwell, and he showed you why.”

The Steelers elevated Trey Sermon for the second week in a row, so they had an extra RB available to them. With defensive backs dropping like flies throughout the game, giving Warren a helmet would have caused them to sit someone else. That potentially would have left them thin on special teams.

That Warren wanted to go is a good sign for his availability moving forward. With a bye week ahead, he will have two weeks to recover from an injury that he may have been able to play through in the first place.

Warren’s absence from the game was a big concern before kickoff, but Kenneth Gainwell played lights out with 99 rushing yards, 134 total yards, and two touchdowns. It was the Steelers’ highest rushing output of the season.

That’s partially because they were protecting a lead for most of the game, but Gainwell also ran with great vision and patience. He picked up where Warren left off, and the offense looked the best it has since Week 1. In some ways, even better.

When the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, they will have a strong one-two punch of Warren and Gainwell as both are gaining steam.