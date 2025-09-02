Mike Tomlin ‘Certainly Expecting’ Cam Heyward To Play Week 1

There’s been at least some question whether Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward will play against the New York Jets in Week 1 amid a contract dispute. Heyward left the door open to sit out with a “we’ll see” response on his Not Just Football podcast, but head coach Mike Tomlin has no inclination that Heyward may sit out. During his press conference ahead of Week 1, Tomlin thinks Heyward is “chomping at the bit” to get on the field on Sunday.

“I’m certainly expecting Cam to play. Cam doesn’t play a lot in team development over the last several years,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “My job is to get him in and out of Latrobe, and I’ve done my job. So there are no reservations about his participation or his readiness, I’m sure he’s chomping at the bit.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also floated the idea that Heyward may not play on Sunday, but it would be a major surprise if the seventh-time Pro Bowler isn’t on the field. He was just voted a team captain, and it would be a bad look for one of Pittsburgh’s defensive leaders to sit out over money. That’s not to say Heyward isn’t deserving of a contract adjustment after being named a first-team All-Pro last season. But if a deal doesn’t get done in the next few days, Tomlin isn’t concerned about Heyward’s availability.

If Heyward does sit out, the Steelers will be down two starting defensive linemen with DL Derrick Harmon also out on Sunday with an MCL sprain. It just doesn’t seem like a real possibility, especially with Heyward returning to practice and working in team drills after being limited in how much he worked during training camp and the preseason.

As Tomlin said, though, Heyward not practicing a lot during training camp is nothing new. The team has been careful with him over the past few seasons to make sure he can stay healthy. Resting Heyward also gives the Steelers a good look at some of their other defensive line options. While his “hold-in” was made a bigger deal after the contract dispute became public, Heyward probably wouldn’t have worked a whole lot more had he not wanted a new deal.

At 36 years old, keeping Heyward healthy and available is the most important thing, and even with limited work in training camp and not playing in the preseason, Heyward should be ready to go Week 1 if he hits the field, which it sure sounds like he will.