Mike Tomlin Calls Parting Ways With Justin Fields In Offseason ‘Mutual’ Decision

Though Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, and the Pittsburgh Steelers powers that be repeatedly expressed a desire to re-sign QB Justin Fields this offseason, Tomlin is describing the decision a little differently now that Fields will be on the opposing sideline Week 1. While answering the final question of his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said the decision for Fields to sign elsewhere was “mutual” between team and player.

“It’s free agency. It was not only our decision but his decision. And so, it was mutual. There’s a lot of moving parts in free agency. So I wouldn’t present it in the manner in which you asked it,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel when asked if it was hard to “walk away” from Fields earlier this year.

Pittsburgh traded for Fields ahead of the 2024 season, giving up a Day 3 pick to the Chicago Bears. Initially intended to be the Steelers’ backup to Russell Wilson, Fields started the first six games as Wilson recovered from a nagging summer calf injury. Playing with more structure that offered a steady run game and, at the time, stout defense, Fields managed the game well and posted a 4-2 record. But Tomlin made the controversial decision to pivot to Wilson once fully healthy, starting him the rest of the season.

Offseason speculation coupled with the team’s comments hinted Fields had the higher odds of re-signing with the Steelers than Wilson. In the end, neither returned. Pittsburgh reportedly made a contract offer to Fields, but the New York Jets offered more.

Perhaps more crucially, the Jets seemed to offer an ironclad starting role for 2025, assurances the Steelers may not have been able to give as they did their homework on the top quarterbacks of the 2025 draft class. Pittsburgh also showed no hesitation in pursuing Aaron Rodgers, either as a Plan A or backup plan if Fields didn’t sign.

It led to an offseason quarterback swap. Fields signed with the Jets, and Rodgers signed with the Steelers. The two will face their former teams to kick off the season Sunday.

Even if neither quarterback will admit it, both carry a chip on their shoulder to prove their past organizations wrong. Fields probably feels slighted for being sent to the bench and hardly used the rest of the season. Rodgers definitely feels slighted for his quick dismissal by the Jets’ new regime. Whoever wins this game will control the narrative of which team made the right move, even if the rest of the season will truly write that story.