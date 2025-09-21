Mike Tomlin: Broderick Jones ‘Better In All Areas’

Mike Tomlin made clear Broderick Jones’ play in the season opener wasn’t good enough. His critiques were followed by praise a week later. During last Tuesday’s press conference, Tomlin said Jones was “significantly” better against the Seattle Seahawks than the New York Jets and in his weekly interview with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, expanded on what he meant.

“In detail, in finish, in physicality, and that’s why I said ‘significant,’ Tomlin told Labriola in an interview published Sunday morning. “I was thoughtful with my words. He was better in all areas.”

The areas Tomlin referred to haven’t always been Jones’ strengths. Or at least, areas he hasn’t been consistent in. Finish and physicality were areas Jones struggled in last season during a difficult sophomore season. Throughout 2024, former Steelers DL Chris Hoke and OG Ramon Foster remarked Jones wasn’t finishing his blocks, a cardinal sin for an offensive lineman. Especially for a Pittsburgh team that struggled to run the ball, finishing just 25th in yards-per-attempt. The volume was there, typical of under OC Arthur Smith, but the efficiency was lacking.

Jones is two games into the most critical year of his career. Flipping back to left tackle and tasked with protecting QB Aaron Rodgers’ blindside, Jones’ improvement still isn’t good enough. There’s plenty areas for him to improve. Pre-snap recognition of stunts and blitzes was an area he struggled against Seattle while his technique can still grow and be more consistent.

Even with progress, the NFL offers no time for a starting left tackle to rest on his laurels. The New England Patriots enter Week Three leading the league in sacks and boast talent at defensive end. DE Keion White picked up five sacks last season while, K’Lavon Chaisson has 1.5 already this season, and Harold Landry is tied for the NFL lead with 3.5 of them. All three are former Top 50 selections.

Jones’ play is viewed not in a snapshot but a film strip of time. The long haul. His play must keep getting better even as his competition gets fiercer.